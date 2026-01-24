101-year-old Chinese woman who eats snacks at midnight, stays up late shares secret to long life

We have often seen older people following a strict routine of going to bed early and eating healthy, but one 101-year-old Chinese grandma is breaking all the rules and inspiring millions online. Unlike most centenarians, Yueqin stays up until 2 am every night watching TV. (Pexels/Representational Image)

According to a report by the South China Morning Post, Jiang Yueqin, from Wenzhou in China’s Zhejiang province, has gone viral for her unusual “reverse routine”.

Unlike most centenarians, she stays up until 2 am every night watching TV. She wakes naturally around 10 am, enjoys a strong cup of green tea, and spends her day calmly.

Grandma's favourite treats: Her daughter, Yao Songping, explained that this routine developed only in the past two years. "After a fall that injured her hand, we stopped her from doing housework so she wouldn't overexert herself. With less to do during the day, she started sleeping more in the daytime and staying awake at night," Songping said.

Yueqin enjoys brunch followed by dinner around 6 pm, but if she feels hungry later, she snacks on local treats.

“Her favourite is a Wenzhou pastry called Matisong, made from water chestnut,” Songping said.

She also eats crisps, shaqima, and dried sweet potato dates. Remarkably, at 101, she still has all her natural teeth and chews her snacks slowly without any dentures.

Grandma's life and mindset: In her younger years, Yueqin turned down jobs at a state-owned enterprise to become a full-time housewife, raising seven children.

She lived for over 30 years with her husband in a small alley, and the couple were famous among neighbours as “the most clingy couple in the alley”.

When asked about her secret to longevity, Songping said, “Eating well, sleeping well, and enjoying green tea are important." But what matters most is her mindset. She never holds anger or grudges and takes life calmly.