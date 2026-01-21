Husband wrecks home after wife buys dishwasher without his consent: 'I was in a bad mood'

A fight over a dishwasher in southern China has gone viral after a husband smashed his home in anger. The husband only discovered the purchase when a worker arrived to install the machine in their rented flat. (Pexels/Representational Image)

The video, shared by his wife, shows the living room in chaos as she explains why she bought the appliance.

According to a report by the South China Morning Post, the woman, from Guangdong province, said she purchased the 1,500-yuan (US$215) dishwasher from an online platform on January 8 without telling her husband.

She explained that she needed it because washing dishes by hand in winter was too cold, and her husband does not help with washing up, according to the Dahe News.

The husband only discovered the purchase when a worker arrived to install the machine in their rented flat.

He demanded that she cancel the order, highlighting high water and electricity costs, but she replied: “It is not expensive. We can afford it.”

Dispute turns violent: When the worker was asked to stop the installation, the wife refused. In a rage, the husband smashed furniture and other items in the living room.

The woman ran onto the street crying and stayed at a hotel for the night.

She later said she did not understand why he would not allow her to buy the dishwasher, adding that shopping disputes were common in their household.

The husband works far from home and earns about 11,000 yuan (US$1,600) a month, while the wife cares for their two children.

Despite the violence, the woman returned the dishwasher the next day. Her husband later apologised in another video, saying: "I was in a bad mood. I will treat you well in the future. We can buy a smaller dishwasher."

The incident has sparked debate online. Some criticised the husband for his violent actions, while others said the wife should have considered the family’s financial situation.