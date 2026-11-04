108 flights cancelled in Thailand to avoid 2 lakh lanterns from Chiang Mai festival

Thailand's Chiang Mai International Airport has announced the cancellation of 108 flights and rescheduling of 80 others ahead of the Yi Peng and Loy Krathong festivals, citing aviation safety concerns over the release of thousands of sky lanterns.

Over 2 lakh sky lanterns will be released as part of the Yi Peng festival

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to a report in Khaosod English, flight changes will be in effect between November 21 and 28, as authorities prepare for the release of more than 200,000 sky lanterns and smoke lanterns within the airport's flight safety zone during the celebrations on November 24 and 25.

Thailand’s festival of lanterns

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Thailand’s Yi Peng and Loy Krathong festivals are two traditional celebrations that take place around the full moon of the 12th month of the Thai lunar calendar, usually in November. While Loy Krathong is celebrated across Thailand, Yi Peng is primarily observed in northern Thailand, particularly in Chiang Mai.

Yi Peng is rooted in the Lanna culture of northern Thailand and is known for the sight of thousands of illuminated paper lanterns, known as khom loi, being released into the night sky.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The lanterns are traditionally believed to carry away misfortune and symbolise letting go of past troubles. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The lanterns are traditionally believed to carry away misfortune and symbolise letting go of past troubles. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Loy Krathong, meanwhile, is celebrated by people gathering around rivers, lakes and other water bodies to float small, decorated offerings called krathongs.

Flight restrictions during Yi Peng festival

Group Captain Sakan Udon, director of Chiang Mai International Airport, said on November 2 that airlines had confirmed the cancellation of 108 flights, rescheduling of 80 flights and addition of 105 special services during the eight-day period.

According to a Bangkok Post report, the airport has asked airlines to avoid operating flights between 10am and noon on November 24, and between 7pm on November 24 and 1am on November 25. These restrictions will reduce the airport's daily operating hours from approximately 20 hours to 12 hours.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

(Also read: Emirates jet gets stuck on taxiway at Bangkok airport, emergency repairs ordered)

Despite the shorter operating window, the airport expects to handle an average of 210 flights a day during the festival. The number could rise to 232 on the busiest days, around 10% higher than normal.

The concentration of flights into shorter operating periods could also lead to congestion inside the passenger terminal, particularly during peak hours.

Lantern release restrictions and safety measures

Airport officials said more than 2 lakh sky lanterns and smoke lanterns could be released within the airport's aviation safety zone during the festival, based on data available as of October 30.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Lantern releases are strictly prohibited in designated red zones, particularly along aircraft take-off and landing routes. The airport has issued notices to pilots and aviation operators about the restricted release periods and increased inspections of airfield areas to check for lanterns and other debris.

Airport authorities are also coordinating with provincial officials, district administrations and other agencies to enforce safety measures and inform residents and event organisers about the restrictions.

Sakan warned that sky lanterns entering flight paths or areas near the airport could endanger aircraft and their engines, potentially disrupting flight operations. He urged residents and event organisers to strictly follow provincial regulations on where and when lanterns can be released.

Advice for passengers travelling to Chiang Mai

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The airport has advised passengers travelling between November 21 and 28 to check their flight status with their respective airlines before leaving for the airport, as schedules could change further for safety reasons.

It has also arranged additional transport facilities, including taxis, shuttle buses and rental cars, for arriving passengers. Check-in counters will be adjusted according to flight schedules, while additional security screening points will be set up for departing passengers.

Passengers have been encouraged to use online check-in facilities, self-service kiosks and self-bag drop services to avoid delays. The airport recommends arriving at least two hours before domestic departures and three hours before international flights.