Emirates jet gets stuck on taxiway at Bangkok airport, emergency repairs ordered

An Emirates jet got stuck on a taxiway at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport on Monday night in Thailand, prompting urgent repair work. The Emirates Airbus A380 was preparing to depart for Dubai when it became immobilised on the taxiway. The Emirates aircraft remained stranded for over 70 minutes at Bangkok airport (Representational image)

According to a press release from Suvarnabhumi Airport, a pushback tractor was dispatched to help remove the aircraft. It took over an hour for the towing vehicle to successfully remove the Emirates aircraft from the taxiway where it had become stranded.

The incident took place around 9:11 pm on November 2. The aircraft was able to depart at 10:18 pm.

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“Suvarnabhumi Airport (BKK) clarifies the case of an Emirates Airbus A380, operating flight EK373 on the BKK - Dubai route, which was unable to proceed while on Taxiway E21 at 21:11 hrs on November 2, 2026. Upon notification, BKK coordinated with Bangkok Worldwide Flight Services Co. to dispatch a pushback tractor to remove the aircraft. The aircraft was successfully cleared from the area at 22:18 hrs and was able to take off at 22:22 hrs,” the airport said.

Here’s what happened According to a report in Thai Examiner, the Emirates A380 became stranded on the taxiway in Bangkok after the road beneath it collapsed.

This is the second such confirmed incident in a week, after a China Airlines plane similarly got stuck at the airport on October 28.