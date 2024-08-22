12-foot snake bites man on toilet, bathroom splattered with blood in chilling incident

A man was bitten by a snake while using the toilet in a chilling incident in Thailand. Thanat Thangtewanon felt a sharp pain in his testicles after he sat down on the toilet seat on Tuesday. According to his Facebook post, he looked down to see a 12-foot python had latched itself onto his privates. A Thailand man was bitten by a snake while using the toilet.(Facebook/Thanat Thangtewanon)

“I felt something biting me. It was very painful, so I put my hands in the toilet to see what was wrong. I was shocked that I grabbed a snake,” he said.

Tangtewanon said the snake attached itself firmly to his scrotum and refused to be shaken off. The Thai man grabbed a toilet brush and began beating its head, which eventually led the snake to relinquish its hold.

“I quickly stood up and plucked it out. I felt pain, really bad pain, and there was blood everywhere, but I was more shocked to have found a python in the toilet,” Tangtewanon said, according to The New York Post. In his Facebook post, he said the python also bit his finger in the “very scary” encounter.

You can take a look at his Facebook post below:

Tangtewanon is a resident of the Samut Prakan province of Thailand. He managed to beat the snake to death with the toilet brush, after which he called the guard to dispose of it.

His Facebook post shows the toilet seat and the floor of the bathroom splattered with blood.

The Thai man said he called his next-door neighbours to take him to the hospital after the attack. Luckily, the python is not a venomous snake and he did not need stitches. He was discharged after receiving a tetanus shot.

“I’m lucky it wasn’t a venomous snake. A cobra would have killed me,” Tangtewanon was quoted sas saying by the UK Mirror.