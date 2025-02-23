Menu Explore
12-year-old Thai girl in critical condition after excessive vaping causes near-total lung damage: Report

ByMahipal Singh Chouhan
Feb 23, 2025 05:19 PM IST

A 12-year-old Thai girl suffered severe lung damage from two years of vaping.

A 12-year-old girl from Buri Ram province in Thailand is battling for her life after suffering near-total lung damage, reportedly due to two years of vaping, according to The Nation. Her family remained unaware of her vaping habit until they were informed by her school.

A 12-year-old girl in Thailand was left critically ill with severe lung damage after reportedly vaping for two years.(Representational image/Pixabay)
A 12-year-old girl in Thailand was left critically ill with severe lung damage after reportedly vaping for two years.(Representational image/Pixabay)

(Also read: Colombian lawmaker Cathy Juvinao apologises after vaping video in Parliament during ‘healthcare’ debate goes viral)

Family in shock over hidden habit

The girl’s grandmother, identified only as Ae, expressed her devastation upon learning the news. “She had always been a diligent and hardworking student, but her behaviour changed noticeably when she entered Grade 4,” Ae said.

For months, the young girl experienced alarming health issues, including shortness of breath, vomiting, and extreme weakness. She was eventually admitted to Satuek Hospital, where doctors discovered that nearly 100% of her lungs were damaged. She is now in critical condition, The Nation reported.

Rescue worker sounds alarm

The shocking case was first brought to public attention by local rescue worker Paphawarin Simlakorn, who posted on Facebook to warn parents about the hidden dangers of vaping. He revealed that he had recently transported three other students—aged between 10 and 14—to the hospital after they suffered severe breathing difficulties linked to e-cigarette use.

Authorities have expressed growing concern, particularly as a 15-year-old student from the same area reportedly died in January after prolonged vaping.

(Also read: Fake cop jumps into auto, demands 50,000 from Mumbai woman for using vape, video viral)

Calls for stricter regulations

Ae recalled that her granddaughter’s behaviour shifted dramatically after entering Grade 4. She would often neglect household chores and stay out late under the pretense of studying.

With vaping-related illnesses on the rise, Thai health officials are now calling for stricter regulations and increased parental awareness to curb the growing crisis among the country’s youth.

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
