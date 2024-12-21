Colombian lawmaker Cathy Juvinao apologises after vaping video in Parliament during ‘healthcare’ debate goes viral

A Colombian lawmaker, Cathy Juvinao, was caught on camera vaping during a parliamentary meeting on healthcare reforms. The incident, which was captured on camera, sparked widespread criticism and outrage. Juvinao, a representative of Bogotá and a member of the Green Alliance Party, was seen using a vape pen during a December 17 session in the country's Chamber of Representatives. Ironically, the meeting focused on discussing changes to Colombia's health policies, making her actions even more jarring. Video of Colombian Lawmaker Cathy Juvinao Vaping during Parliamentary Session went viral.(X)

In the video, Juvinao can be seen vaping as she prepares to address the legislative body, a moment that has sparked widespread outrage. She appeared to notice the cameras, quickly exhaled the vapour, and hid the device, but not before her actions were captured on film. The footage quickly circulated online, prompting her to apologise on social media, acknowledging her lapse in judgement, and vowing not to repeat the behaviour.

Take a look at the video:

Recently, the country passed a law regulating the use of electronic cigarettes and vaping devices, aiming to establish strict controls over the industry.

Taking to X, formerly known as X (ormerly Twitter), Juvinao wrote, “I will not join the bad example that is intoxicating the public discourse these days and which will not be repeated.”

According to reports, smoking and vaping are strictly prohibited in government buildings in Colombia, including the parliamentary chambers. This incident comes months after President Gustavo Petro signed legislation regulating the sale and use of electronic cigarettes and vaping devices to curb their popularity in the country.

Juvinao’s actions have drawn mixed reactions from the public, with some condemning the breach of protocol and others appreciating her swift acknowledgement and apology.

