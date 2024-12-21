Mukesh Ambani dominates Pakistan’s 2024 Year in Search list: Here’s what people Googled about the billionaire

Google released the data of 2024 searches by Pakistanis, and Mukesh Ambani is the Indian who made it to the list under the “most searched people” category. The queries were not just about the net worth of Asia's richest man but also about his family. Indian billionaire and Asia’s richest man Mukesh Ambani appeared under the “people” subcategory in Pakistan’s 2024 Year in search list. (PTI)

Mukesh Amabi: Related queries

What are the things that people searched about this business mogul? “Mukesh Ambani worth” and “Mukesh Ambani net worth” were the top searches.

Some of the other queries on the list are: “Mukesh Ambani son,” “Mukesh Ambani son wedding,” “Mukesh Ambani house,” and “Ambani net worth in rupees.”

Mukesh Ambani on Pakistan's Year in Search 2024 list. (Google)

What is Mukesh Ambani’s net worth?

According to Forbes, the chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries has a net worth of $94.3 billion. He runs $120 billion (revenue) Reliance Industries, which operates in various industries, including petrochemicals, telecom, oil and gas, media, financial services, and retail.

Founded by Mukesh Ambani’s late father, Dhirubhai Ambani, in 1966, Reliance was later divided between Mukesh Ambani and his younger brother, Anil Ambani, in 2002.

Mukesh Ambani’s family:

He is married to philanthropist Nita Ambani. Mukesh Ambani has three children: twins Akash and Isha Ambani and his youngest, Anant Ambani, who are also on the board of directors of Reliance. While Akash heads Jio, Isha manages retail and financial services, and Anant Ambani oversees the energy business.

He is a grandad to four grandkids. Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s kids, Prithvi and Veda, and Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's twins, Aadiya and Krishna.

Interest by subregion:

Which areas in Pakistan searched more about Mukesh Ambani? These regions include Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Punjab, and Islamabad Capital Territory, among others.

What else did Pakistanis search about India?

Surprisingly, Indian movies and shows dominated the list for “Movies and Dramas”, with Heeramandi topping the chart. Pakistanis also searched for 12th Fail, Animal, Stree 2, Mirzapur, and Bigg Boss. Matches played by India also made it to the list under the “cricket” category.

Interestingly, in 2023, Indian cricket player Shubman Gill and Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff appeared on the most searched list for people in Pakistan.