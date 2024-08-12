Mukesh Ambani poses for selfies with fans after watching Olympics game with Akash, Shloka

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani was spotted walking on the streets of Paris after watching the France vs USA basketball game at the Paris Olympics. The billionaire industrialist was accompanied by son Akash Ambani and daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta as he exited the sports arena. Billionaire Mukesh Ambani was seen walking the streets of Paris.(Instagram/@vendetta_dailly)

Walking with minimal security, Mukesh Ambani happily posed for several fans who approached him for pictures. Footage shared by a paparazzi team in France shows the billionaire smiling as he took selfies with people patiently. He was seen dressed in a white sweatshirt and white sneakers.

In the clip, Mukesh Ambani walked with a small entourage that included his son Akash Ambani, daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta, Mehta’s sister Dia Mehta Jatia and a few other friends, besides staff and security personnel.

Take a look at the video here.

Ambani family in Paris

The Ambani family is in Paris for the 2024 Summer Olympics. Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani are reportedly putting up at the five-star Four Seasons Hotel George V Paris, where they have been papped several times in the last two weeks. Reliance Foundation chairperson Nita Ambani is the International Olympic Committee member from India and has been instrumental in setting up the India House in Paris where Olympic fans can experience Indian culture, arts and food.

Earlier, the couple was joined by their younger son Anant Ambani and his wife, Radhika Merchant. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, who got married in Mumbai on July 12, later flew to Costa Rica and Panama from Paris for their honeymoon. Their daughter Isha Ambani was also spotted attending the Paris Olympics along with her husband Anand Piramal.

Mukesh and Nita Ambani were later joined by elder son, Akash Ambani, who is now in Paris for the Olympics, which came to a close yesterday with a grand closing ceremony.