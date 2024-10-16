Fake cop jumps into auto, demands 50,000 from Mumbai woman for using vape, video viral

A Mumbai woman shared a video on social media claiming that a man climbed into her auto, claiming to be a policeman and tried to fine her for using her vape. As he points the camera at the man, he puts his hand up to cover his face and push the camera away from him.(X/@Mard_Maratha_0)

In the incident, reported from Mumbai's Powai area, the woman claimed that a man dressed in plain clothes tried to arrest her and threatened legal action if she didn’t pay him ₹50,000.

Sensing foul play, the woman cleverly began to record the whole exchange inside the autorickshaw.

"I’m currently on MIDC (Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation) Road and this man followed me and got into my auto-rickshaw. He’s forcibly trying to take me to Powai Chowki," the woman says in the video, which shows her sitting at the back of an autorickshaw with a man dressed in a white shirt and pants sitting next to her.

As he points the camera at the man, he puts his hand up to cover his face and push the camera away from him. (Also read: Fake cops accuse man of extra-marital affair, extort ₹10 lakh)

"You cannot take me anywhere without a female police officer present," she says.

Realising that he had been caught, the imposter quickly flees from the auto-rickshaw and runs away.

Sharing the video, an X user posted a detailed account of the incident in a series of post.

Threatened her with arrest

They explained that the man jumped into her auto after she was leaving college. He tried to intimidate her for cash and when she refused, directed the auto driver to take them to the Powai police station.

While in the auto, the man took the vape from her and began using it while still threatening her of consequences. The man also refused to identify himself or show any official ID.

The video has since gone viral, sparking widespread reactions on social media, many praising the woman for her quick thinking.

"Brave and intelligent girl. Instead of engaging in a verbal argument with him, she put her mind together & noticed something wasn't right with this person," one user said.

Users also called on Mumbai police to take action against the imposter. "Mumbai police please take action against this cop it's question for our Mumbai police's image and security of our women in Mumbai," another user said. (Also read: Bengaluru resident duped by fake cops, loses ₹3,000 in late-night robbery)