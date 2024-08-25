Fake cops accuse man of extra-marital affair, extort 10 lakh

MUMBAI: Four days after the Manikpur police in Vasai-Virar arrested a fake police officer for extorting lakhs of rupees by threatening a man to expose his extra-marital affair, the MHB Colony police in Borivali have booked two men for using the same modus-operandi and extorting ₹10 lakh from a real estate agent. HT Image

According to investigators, the man is a real estate agent who deals in property in Bandra and Borivali areas and he stays with his wife and parents in Borivali. “The fake policemen told the 42-year-old victim that they would inform his wife about his extra-marital affair and pocketed the amount,” said an official.

The police said the victim was friends with a woman for nearly two years and they met frequently. This week, the woman called him to meet at a friend’s house in Borivali’s LIC Colony. After the meeting was over and the man was on his way back home, the two fake policemen stopped him and threatened to file an FIR against him and tell his wife about his affair outside the marriage.

“The fake cops were aggressive and also threatened the victim by dragging him to the police station. The situation put the victim in duress,” said an officer.

The two men then demanded ₹15 lakh from him to settle the matter outside the police station. The real estate agent took them to a friend’s house in the Borivali area and paid ₹10 lakh, which they took and fled.

When the victim reached home and spoke with his friend, the latter told him that it was the latest scam by the frauds and that he was cheated.

The man then approached the MHB Colony police station and based on his complaint, an FIR was registered under sections 204 (personating a public servant), 308 (extortion), 351 (criminal intimidation) and 352 (intentional insult with the intent to provoke a breach of peace) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. “We are trying to search the accused,” said the police officer.