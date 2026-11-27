Young AI innovator Raul John Aju shared an Instagram post about getting a selfie with Vladimir Putin. The AI builder and content creator met the Russian president while attending the AI Journey 2026 conference in Moscow.

AI creator Raul John Aju’s selfie with Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Instagram/@raul_the_rockstar) more less

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“From making my first video in a bathroom at 9 to taking a selfie with President Putin, never in my wildest dreams did I think life would take me here,” Aju, dubbed ‘AI Kid of India’, wrote on Instagram.

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Beyond milestones and appearances, he focused on how the experience has shaped him personally. “More than anything I’ve achieved, I’m grateful for the person this journey has helped me become.”

Being in the room with seasoned minds at the Moscow event also shifted his perspective. He pointed to the gap between what he knows and what lies ahead.

“Meeting some incredible people at AI Journey (way smarter than me) made me realise how much more I have to learn.”

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{{^usCountry}} He went on to recognise the people who stood behind him throughout his rise. Aju named the event team, his parents, and friends in his note. He added, “And to everyone who’s been part of this journey, thank you for making a little kid’s dreams come true.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He went on to recognise the people who stood behind him throughout his rise. Aju named the event team, his parents, and friends in his note. He added, “And to everyone who’s been part of this journey, thank you for making a little kid’s dreams come true.” {{/usCountry}}

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“Still a curious kid, just with a few more stories to tell.” He concluded the post with a picture of himself with Vladimir Putin.

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Who is Raul John Aju?

Aju is a 16-year-old who built his first robot at the age of 12. Till now, he has developed over 10 AI tools. According to UN News, he has advised “the Kerala and Dubai governments on how to integrate AI into public services.” Not just that, the teen is also the founder of AI Realm Technologies.

While answering how he got interested in technology, he said, “I discovered technology through video editing. When my father got a job at Adobe I got free access to all the premium tools and I was able to learn about AI. After that I created my robot [known as MeBot, built for a school science project].”

Explaining why he started his own company, the teen shared, “The main reason was I wanted all of the tools that I had built to be under one brand name. I also wanted to create a payment system to make people’s lives easier, so that they can just use a QR code to pay for things, if they don’t have a credit or debit card.”

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He also hired his own father to run his company. Talking about his decision, he said, “I can gain as much knowledge as I want from my phone, but I don’t have his experience. He has worked for companies like Amazon, Adobe, Wipro, and IBM, so I can learn from him. Also, to be honest, it was good for my marketing!”