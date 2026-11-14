19-year-old worker mauled to death by tiger during TikTok shoot in Pakistan, influencer arrested

A 19-year-old farm employee in Pakistan died after being critically injured by a tiger while shooting a TikTok video, police said. Authorities have arrested the farmhouse owner and a TikToker over the incident, alleging the big cat became "out of control" while filming with the content creator and that an attempt was made to pass the fatal mauling off as a dog attack.

The tiger that killed a teen in Pakistan during a TikTok shoot was handed over to wildlife authorities. (Representational image). (Unsplash)

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In an X post translated from Urdu, the Lahore Police said that the teen was critically injured after the attack. He later died while receiving treatment.

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The TikToker is identified as Noman Hassan, according to the Independent. On Instagram, he has over 2.5m followers and 928,000 on TikTok. Allegedly, he took the tiger out of the cage and started making a video, but the animal suddenly attacked, the teenager’s father, Munir Ahmed, claimed in the complaint he filed.

What happened to the tiger?

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{{^usCountry}} The police said that the animal was handed over to the wildlife authorities, while the police continue investigating the animal's ownership permit. The officials are also looking at safety arrangements and possible negligence. A case has been registered over the incident. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The police said that the animal was handed over to the wildlife authorities, while the police continue investigating the animal's ownership permit. The officials are also looking at safety arrangements and possible negligence. A case has been registered over the incident. {{/usCountry}}

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“A passion for TikTok cannot be more important than a human life," a spokesperson for the Lahore police said.

Also Read: Tiger that killed man at UK wildlife park will not be euthanised, park confirms

"No one can be allowed to put human life at risk in the name of a hobby or entertainment. The attempt to hide the facts and every aspect of negligence will be investigated."

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