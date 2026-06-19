₹20,000 AI test wrongly diagnoses woman with pancreatic cancer. Then a human doctor steps in
The Internet was divided as a doctor reveals a luxury ₹20,000 AI screening package falsely diagnosed a patient with pancreatic cancer.
A luxury healthcare trend has sparked heavy criticism after a doctor shared a harrowing account of a patient who was misdiagnosed with pancreatic cancer by an expensive AI screening tool. Taking to social media, the endocrinologist revealed that the woman was left "visibly distraught" after a luxury clinic's ₹20,000 AI package incorrectly flagged the life-threatening illness, forcing her to spend another ₹10,000 on medical tests to prove the algorithm wrong. The post has ignited an intense debate across social media regarding the commercialisation of AI in medicine, with social media users split between slamming the flaws of automated diagnostics and pointing out that human doctors are equally prone to error.
“Had a visibly distraught and shaken lady in her 40’s who had been told she possibly had pancreatic cancer by a posh AI driven cancer screening package costing her over 20k!” The doctor wrote, adding, “Of course, she was referred to me, the endocrinologist, apparently the expert in all things pancreas!”
Also Read: Doctor highlights 6 health issues you should not consult AI for
In the following lines, she explained why the AI immediately prompted that the woman has cancer, despite that not being the case.
“Finally! Cancer screening is serious business, requires evidence-based pathways, careful test selection and expert oversight. Clearly meagre oncologists were not consulted or their advice overruled by the I behind the AI!” she angrily continued.
The doctor added, “Fancy interiors, glossy reports and ‘luxury healthcare experiences' clearly trumped clinical judgement!”
“Of course my oncologist then reassured her plenty ….verbally and with further scans to prove her worth (ruling out becomes her responsibility!) ₹20,000 spent creating anxiety…. Another ₹10,000 spent proving the ₹20,000 was a mistake!….”
She concluded her post by sharing, “Screening should start with your doctor! Not in the lab/fancy machine however exotic the interiors!”
How did social media react?
An individual said, “Thanks a lot for this information.” Another added, “And they say AI will replace doctors.”
A third posted, “A 19-year-old got a whole body CT scan in a similar facility in Hyderabad ‘screening’!” A fourth commented, “IMHO if it's not killing the patient, no point arguing and wasting your energy. Just give them what they want and DOCUMENT it in your paperwork.”
Also Read: Scientifically Speaking: Will AI diagnose your next disease?
However, a few argued with the doctor’s remarks, saying that human doctors make mistakes too. Just like this individual who wrote, “One oncologist misread the dates of the scan and thought the pre-chemo scan was the post-chemo scan and gave the person 6 months to live.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling.Read More