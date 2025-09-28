Doctor highlights 6 health issues you should not consult AI for

Once upon a time, doctors warned patients against relying too heavily on Dr Google. Searching for a single symptom would sometimes bring up half-truths, anecdotal experiences, and misinformation masquerading as medical advice. The result would be overwhelmed patients who would either panic or delay seeking professional help. Now people are increasingly turning to AI (artificial intelligence) tools to check symptoms, look for tailored diets, fitness and skincare plans, and even seeking mental health therapy. However, doctors say that when it comes to specific health issues, relying on AI may be more detrimental than beneficial. Can AI diagnose health issues?(Adobe Stock)

Dr Manjusha Agarwal, Senior Consultant, Internal Medicine, Gleneagles Hospital, tells Health Shots, some reasons why AI should not be consulted for all health issues:

AI cannot conduct physical examinations.

It cannot run the necessary diagnostic tests.

It doesn’t have access to your complete medical history.

Relying on AI can lead to unnecessary panic, stress, and delays in treatment.

It can propagate misinformation and misdiagnosis.

Health issues you should not consult AI for

Chest pain

If you're experiencing chest pain or suspect that you might be having a heart attack, don’t waste a second chatting with AI. Instead, call for help or head straight to the nearest hospital. "A doctor is the only one who can determine whether it’s a serious issue, prescribe the proper treatment, and provide you with quick interventions if needed,” Dr Manjusha Agarwal, Senior Consultant, Internal Medicine, Gleneagles Hospital, tells Health Shots.

2. Stroke symptoms

Stroke is another health condition in which every second counts. If you notice signs such as an inability to balance, a droopy face, arm weakness, slurred speech, or vision changes, seek medical attention immediately. These symptoms require immediate medical attention. If you witness a loved one experiencing these symptoms, take the patient to a stroke-ready hospital as soon as possible. AI can't replicate what healthcare professionals can do in terms of diagnosing and providing timely treatment for strokes.

3. Unbearable abdominal pain

Feeling sudden, unbearable abdominal pain? This is not something to brush off! It could be a sign of severe conditions such as appendicitis, gallstones, or even internal bleeding. While AI can provide you with generic advice, it can’t determine the root cause of your pain, noted the journal Pain and Therapy. Your best option is to book an appointment with a doctor who can conduct the necessary tests and provide appropriate care.

4. High fever with confusion or seizures

Have you or someone you know developed a high fever accompanied by confusion or seizures? These can be red flags for serious illnesses, such as meningitis. AI can’t assess the full scope of your symptoms and may lead you down the wrong path, according to Frontiers in Digital Health. In cases of severe infection, it is essential to seek medical attention immediately. Only qualified healthcare professionals know how to proceed, carry out the necessary diagnostic tests, and provide immediate care.

5. Unexplained weight loss or constant fatigue

Unexplained weight loss and constant fatigue are symptoms that should never be ignored. These can be indicators of serious health issues. "While AI might offer some diet tips or fatigue remedies, it cannot analyse your medical history or lifestyle or provide you with a comprehensive diagnosis,” says the expert.

6. Breathing problems

If you experience breathing difficulties, don’t waste time finding “why” through AI. Whether it’s caused by asthma, bronchitis, or something else, you need the expertise of a healthcare professional. Breathing problems can escalate quickly, and relying on AI for guidance can lead to dangerous situations, as per the Journal of the American Medical Informatics Association. Only a doctor can provide the personalised treatment you may need.

When should you consult AI for health issues?

AI tools can be used for lifestyle advice, general health queries, or understanding basic lab results. According to Dr Agarwal, you may consult AI for the following, but don’t follow any advice without consulting your personal healthcare provider:

General lifestyle tips: Healthy eating and basic exercise suggestions. However, AI may not necessarily take into account any prior medical conditions you may have. Understanding lab reports: AI can help explain results in simpler terms. Symptom checkers can be helpful in non-emergency situations, but it's always best to follow up with a doctor.

While AI is an exciting development in technology, it is not a substitute for personalised medical care.