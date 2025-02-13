Sports Ministry ‘didn’t consult’ AICF before ending cash incentive for attaining GM, IM titles: Chess federation VP

In a surprising move, the Sports Ministry removed the cash award scheme for chess players who aspire to bag the Grandmaster, International Master or International Women Master titles in the future. In the past, after bagging the GM title, Indian chess players were awarded ₹4 lakh. Meanwhile, they received ₹1.5 lakh for bagging IM and IWM titles. Also, the cash prize was only applicable to chess players achieving those titles before turning 20 years old. Arjun Erigaisi, one of India's top GMs, criticised the move.

The move is bizarre, considering that the Sports Ministry was soaking in D Gukesh’s World Championship glory recently. The Indian GM was also awarded the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award.

Meanwhile, Koneru Humpy won the World Rapid Championship after Gukesh's victory, and even Vaishali Rameshbabu clinched bronze at the Blitz C'ship. So what led to them removing the cash prize system for aspiring GMs, IMs, and IWMs?

Criticising the Sports Ministry’s move, All India Chess Federation Vice-President Dibyendy Barua revealed that there were no discussions between both parties. Speaking exclusively to Hindustan Times, he said, “No, we didn’t know. The AICF has not been consulted. They took the decision absolutely without consulting the All India Chess Federation. Definitely, it is not a good sign. As a player, I would say I don’t agree with this.”

“I will raise this point in our next meeting to write to the ministry. So that they think of bringing it back again. Instead of increasing they have just demolished it. Big upset for the chess fraternity,” he added.

Barua, who is a GM himself, and is also a three-time Indian Chess Champion, felt that the removal of the cash prize system could prove to be a demotivating factor for parents of aspiring young players. He also pointed out that not every GM, IM or IWM in India has a big sponsor to back them with finances, and it is indeed a struggle for the others, who don’t fall into the same bracket as some of the top Indian chess stars.

After achieving the mentioned titles, chess players also need to travel a lot due to an increase in tournament invitations. Earlier, the cash prize was a source of motivation for not just the chess players but also for the players, as it gave additional financial security early on and in a country like India, an amount of 1-4.5 lakhs is a hefty sum.

According to a report in the Indian Express, the Sports Ministry has introduced this decision in all disciplines to control age fraud, doping and also to keep youngsters motivated. Meanwhile, India GM Erigaisi has also criticised the move, and he told PTI that it could be a huge demotivating factor for parents of young chess players.