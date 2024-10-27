22,000 kg of cheese stolen after London dairy cheated by fake distributors

In a meticulously planned scheme, robbers posing as wholesale distributors for a prominent French retailer managed to dupe London’s Neal's Yard Dairy, making off with a staggering 22 tonnes of luxury cheddar, The Metro reported. The theft, involving over 950 wheels of premium artisanal cheddar, has rocked the cheese industry and left the dairy house and its partners facing a significant financial setback. Robbers posed as distributors, stealing 22 tonnes of cheddar from London's Neal's Yard Dairy. (Unsplash)

The scam unfolds

The heist, which targeted Neal’s Yard Dairy’s Southwark-based warehouse, involved thieves presenting themselves as legitimate suppliers to a well-known French outlet. Convinced by the fraudsters’ ruse, the dairy staff entrusted the valuable cargo to what they believed was a standard transaction. It was only after the goods had vanished that the dairy discovered the elaborate fraud.

Metropolitan Police, who are currently investigating the case, shared, “On Monday, 21 October, we received a report of the theft of a large quantity of cheese from a manufacturer based in Southwark. Enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances.” Authorities have yet to make any arrests in connection with the theft.

Small-scale producers compensated by Neal’s Yard Dairy

Despite the hefty loss, Neal's Yard Dairy has committed to compensating the small-scale cheesemakers affected by the theft—Hafod, Westcombe, and Pitchfork. These producers, known for their high-quality, handcrafted cheddar, have been spared financial repercussions thanks to Neal's Yard Dairy’s decision to absorb the burden of the theft.

This support highlights the dairy’s dedication to its producers amid an unprecedented incident. With a loss estimated at around £300,000 (over ₹3 crore), the stolen goods represent a significant portion of Neal’s Yard’s cheddar inventory, impacting both the company and its artisans.

Jamie Oliver laments 'epic' cheese heist

Celebrity chef and restaurateur Jamie Oliver took to Instagram to express his shock over the theft, raising awareness of the incident across social media. “In a shocking turn of events, Neal's Yard Dairy has fallen victim to a brazen heist of epic proportions,” he wrote, emphasising the substantial value of the cheddar haul.

“Thieves, posing as a wholesale supplier to a French retailer, duped Neal's Yard Dairy's London warehouse staff. The precious cargo of valuable artisanal cheddar was sent out in good faith, only to disappear without a trace,” Oliver added.

As investigations continue, the incident has left the cheese community on edge, hoping the case will prompt increased vigilance in supply chain security.