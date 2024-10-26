British man sells Kolkata-style jhalmuri on London streets. Desi internet says 'give him Aadhar card'

Kolkata’s beloved street food, jhalmuri, has ventured across borders and made a mark on the vibrant streets of London. Renowned for its tantalising combination of puffed rice, fresh vegetables, chutney, and an array of aromatic spices, this Indian snack has quickly gained a fan following among locals seeking a taste of Kolkata's culinary delights. British vendor brought Kolkata's jhalmuri to London, delighting foodies with its vibrant flavours. (Instagram/explorewithrehans)

A taste of Kolkata in the UK

During a recent outing, food vlogger Ansh Rehan stumbled upon a charming stall named Jhalmuri Express, which successfully captures the essence of the traditional Kolkata snack. The stall, featuring an authentic Indian-style trolley filled with both steel and plastic containers, caught his eye. In an engaging Instagram video, the content creator showcases the British vendor meticulously preparing the dish, drawing on authentic techniques reminiscent of street vendors in Kolkata.

The preparation begins with the vendor pouring puffed rice (muri) into a steel vessel, followed by a generous addition of fresh coriander leaves. An array of spices is then introduced, alongside freshly chopped cucumbers and onions. The vendor’s skilled hand mixes the ingredients with a long, thin knife, ensuring every component is well blended. To elevate the flavour profile, a squeeze of fresh lemon juice is added, completing the vibrant mix.

What truly sets this jhalmuri apart is the nostalgic serving method. The vendor deftly crafts a classic serving cone from old newspapers, echoing the traditions of Indian street food culture. A drizzle of imli chutney and a sprinkle of bhujia and masala complete the dish, providing a burst of flavour in every bite. The food vlogger declared the dish as “Kolkata style, authentic and spicy jhalmuri in London.”

Social media buzz

The video has captivated audiences, amassing over 6.9 million views on Instagram. Commenters have been quick to express their excitement and appreciation for the dish's introduction to London. One viewer remarked, “This brings back so many memories of Kolkata!” while another exclaimed, “I never knew jhalmuri could taste this good outside India!” A third added, “The preparation is so authentic, I need to try this!”

Others chimed in, noting the presentation: “The newspaper cone is a nostalgic touch!” and “Can’t believe we have this in London now!” Another user said, “I must visit Jhalmuri Express soon!”