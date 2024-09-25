British influencer hospitalised after drinking ‘bhang’ in India. Internet says 'stick to chai next time'

India is known for its rich cultural diversity, spiritual experiences, and unique local food and drinks. However, something rather shocking has recently taken place involving British internet personality and influencer Sam Pepper, who postponed his India tour after being hospitalised with severe digestive issues, allegedly from drinking bhang. A British influencer postponed his India tour after being hospitalised with severe digestive issues, allegedly from drinking bhang.(X/@SamPepperClips)

The incident: A risky cultural experiment

In a video shared on Instagram by the handle ‘Sam Pepper Clips,’ the British influencer is seen trying bhang from a local street vendor. The exact location remains undisclosed, but the footage shows an elderly Indian man preparing the drink for the British influencer, who seemed excited to give it a go.

As the video progresses, his health takes a dramatic turn for the worse. What started as a casual cultural experience quickly spiralled into a serious situation, as the influencer was soon hospitalised with severe digestive issues, allegedly caused by the bhang.

Hospital drama and emotional breakdown

In a separate video gaining traction online, the internet personality is seen lying in his hospital bed, visibly distressed. The influencer emotionally breaks down, claiming that the Indian nurses left his IV drip valve undone, further escalating his anxiety.

This vulnerable moment has drawn significant attention, with many users commenting on the situation.

Mixed reactions from the internet

The incident has sparked a range of reactions on social media, with users both sympathising with and poking fun at the influencer’s experience. One user commented, “India’s food and drinks aren’t for everyone—hope he recovers soon!” Another added, “Bhang is not for the faint-hearted, especially for first-timers. Poor guy.”

Some responses were more light-hearted. “He thought he was ready for bhang—India’s not that simple, mate!” one user quipped. Another said, “Maybe he should have stuck to chai—definitely safer!” On the hospital scene, one user joked, “The real adventure wasn’t the bhang, it was the hospital drip!”