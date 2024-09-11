‘4 things to avoid in Delhi’: Singapore woman shares ‘horror story’ of visiting India’s capital city

A vlogger from Singapore who is exploring India took to Instagram and shared a video as a cautionary tale. In her post, she explained the four things that people should not do while in Delhi. Additionally, she shared how a rikshaw driver overcharged her. This Singapore woman's "Things to avoid in Delhi" video has gone viral. (Instagram/@travelswithsyl)

“What do you think is the most useful tip?” Instagram user, who goes by travelswithsyl, wrote. The video starts with the vlogger sharing how they couldn't find an Uber after reaching the airport at night. Hence, they opted for a pre-paid taxi. However, after dropping them off at the wrong location, the driver charged them ₹200 extra. The rest of the video shows the vlogger's other problems while exploring Delhi. She also shows how a rickshaw driver disturbed her after she shared her phone number with him.

The rest of the video shows her unpleasant experience exploring the city.

Take a look at the video:

Since being shared, the video has collected more than 2.2 million views - and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has further prompted people to post varied comments.

What did Instagram users say about this video?

“Things to avoid in Delhi - Delhi,” sarcastically wrote an Instagram user. “Why would you give your number to a random person,” asked another.

A third commented, “Delhi is a land of scam. Avoid it.” A fourth expressed, “Seeing reels like this is really embarrassing being an Indian.” A fifth wrote, “I live in Delhi. Always do Uber anywhere. Anything else is just unsafe.”

What are your thoughts on this video by a foreigner visiting India? Have you ever experienced similar situations while visiting a foreign country?