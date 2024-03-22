Viral: Foreigner's India tour video draws attention, netizens have mixed reactions

Till now, you must have seen several videos of foreigners exploring India. Whether they are exploring monuments or roaming around the markets, many such videos catch people's attention. Now, once again, another such clip has gone viral. However, this time, netizens have shared mixed reactions to it. Snapshot from the foreigner's India tour video. (X/@earthlykisssed)

The video shows two women exploring Delhi, Mumbai and Kerala. The video opens with the woman informing people about how Delhi is "really dangerous and extremely polluted". Then she goes on to show her time in Taj Mahal. She also asks people not to wear any white shoes as they could get "run over by" an auto anytime.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

As the clip goes on, she also talks about a Mumbai slum tour that she went on. She tells people how it was her favourite tour and how the hosts were respectful towards her. (Also Read: 5 times foreigners stunned netizens with their Hindi skills)

The clip ends with her talking about Kerala's beauty.

Watch the video here:

This post was shared on March 16. Since being posted it has gained more than 28,000 likes and numerous comments. Many people shared mixed reactions to the post. While several talked about the poverty in India, a few others did not like her video.

How did X users react to the video?

An individual wrote, "Yeah, it's terrible. I worked over in Chennai for a bit, and right next to our billion-dollar office building with all amenities were the slums with no sewer and hardly any power. They used to do slum tours all the time."

A second said, "I live in India and you are absolutely right.

We have very poor infrastructure, they dig the same road 250 times for pipeline work."

"Yes, we do have lovely slums here," posted a third.

A fourth added, "Whites and their obsession with poverty in India."

A fifth commented, "Really, that's all you have to showcase about India? Yes, there is an overload of everything: culture, growth, and garbage. You find extremes everywhere, extreme developed cities and extreme mismanagement as well. But you know there are two sides of the coin for this developing and growing nation."

"What's wrong with her," shared a sixth.