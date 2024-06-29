Elderly Indian man helps British vlogger negotiate fare with Bihar auto driver. Watch wholesome video

Each year, several content creators from across the world visit India to explore its culture and beauty. British vloggers Reanne and Ben are among them, and they posted several videos capturing their stay here. Among them is footage that shows their interaction with an elderly man in Bihar. The clip shows how the man negotiates with an auto driver to help them get the best fare. The image shows an Indian man who helped negotiate fares with a Bihar auto driver for a British vlogger. (Instagram/otwd_yt)

“This how they treat you in Patna, India,” reads the caption to the video shared on the Instagram page that the vloggers jointly manage. In the video, the elderly man asks the auto driver for the fare. He then negotiates and tells the driver not to charge the foreigners more than the standard fare.

Take a look at the viral video of the sweet interaction:

Since being shared, the video has accumulated more than 2.8 million views - and the numbers are still increasing. The share has further collected tons of comments from people.

What did Instagram users say about this video?

“Just about yesterday, two foreigners (ladies) bought fruits on the road but could not communicate it to the seller. Fortunately, I was there having fruit salad. I hence could intervene and help them out, which eventually led to a beautiful moment of them thanking me, saying 'dhanyawaad' with folded hands, and it indeed was heartwarming,” a man shared.

Another individual posted, “Uncle is a real gem”. A third added, “He asked not to take a single rupee extra other than ₹100 as you are our guest. Also, he was bargaining for ₹75, but the driver disagreed.”

A fourth person wrote, “This heartwarming video truly captures the essence of Bihar's hospitality! Amidst misconceptions, an outpouring of kindness speaks volumes about our culture. Let's celebrate the good souls who extend a helping hand without hesitation. This is the real Bihar!”

Instagram user Arpit Setya claimed that the Bihar man is his father-in-law. He posted, “That's my father-in-law! He's the nicest, sweetest human being you'll ever know!”

According to YouTube, the Instagram page otwd_yt is run by British vloggers Reanne and Ben. They have been travelling full-time for the last three years, visiting 63 countries on five continents. Their mission is to share unique cultural interactions and human interest stories from around the world.

The couple met in school in 2018. They have been together for 18 years and are now married. They were both working, but after Ben suffered a mini-stroke, they quit their jobs to travel the world.

What are your thoughts on this heartwarming interaction between an Indian man and a British vlogger?