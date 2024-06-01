94-year-old man brings chicken soup for sick neighbour. Wholesome video wins hearts

An elderly man’s kind gesture for his sick neighbour has won people’s hearts. A video of the moment shared on Instagram shows the 94-year-old man carrying a pot of chicken soup to his neighbour's house after learning that he was unwell. The image shows an elderly man bringing soup for his neighbour. (Instagram/@goodnewsmovement)

In the video, the man, carrying a big pot, rings the doorbell of his neighbour's house. The resident, clearly surprised, comes out and asks what the elderly man is doing. The man then says that he came to check up on him and give him chicken soup as he is sick. They then go on to have a heartwarming conversation.

Take a look at the video here:

The video was posted a day ago. Since then, the share has collected more than 1.9 million views - and the numbers are only increasing. The share accumulated nearly 1.7 million views. The video has further prompted people to post various comments.

What did Instagram users say about this video?

"Best thing I’ll see online all day! Beautiful," wrote an Instagram user.

"Man, and to think we're losing the last of this generation of people," shared another.

"It cost absolutely nothing to be nice," posted a third.

"Protect him at all costs," wrote a fourth.

