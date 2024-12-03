24-year-old Russian actress Kamilla Belyatskaya’s final moment before being swept to death caught on cam

In a tragic incident, an aspiring actress from Russia lost her life while performing yoga at a popular tourist spot. Shocking footage shows her being swept away at the island of Koh Samui, overlooking the Gulfside of Thailand. 24-year-old Kamilla Belyatskaya who was swept to her death in Thailand. (Screengrab)

The tragic incident:

According to local publication Khaosod English, the police reviewed CCTV footage and determined that she arrived at the location in a red car. She then went to a rocky area below the viewpoint with her yoga mat. Shortly after, she was swept off the rocks to her death by a powerful wave.

The rescue team arrived almost 15 minutes after she was swept away. The search was initially suspended due to dangerous wave conditions, reported the outlet.

“Kamilla Belyatskaya, 24, was swept away from the spot on Koh Sumui just moments after filming herself on her yoga mat overlooking the Gulf of Thailand. Harrowing footage showed Kamila out in the swirling sea after being hit by a large wave and dragged into the waters,” Dailymail reported, adding that she was visiting the island with her boyfriend.

“She’d told her followers how she loved this spot and repeatedly returned to the island, which she called 'home' and ‘the best place on earth’,” the outlet added.

(This video contains scenes that some may find disturbing. Viewer discretion advised)

What did the authorities say?

"During monsoon season, we constantly warn tourists, especially at high-risk areas like Chaweng and Lamai beaches, where red flags indicate no swimming," Chaiyaporn Subprasert, head of the Samui Rescue Center, told Khaosad English.

"While the incident location isn't a swimming area but rather a viewpoint for scenery, the victim may have been caught off guard by the unexpected wave surge,” he added.

Following the tragic incident, local authorities have closed access to the area below the viewpoint.