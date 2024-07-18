Travel influencer Aanvi Kamdar, 27, dies after falling into 300-foot gorge near Mumbai

Mumbai-based travel influencer Aanvi Kamdar, 27, died after falling into a gorge while shooting an Instagram Reel. Aanvi Kamdar, 27, died after falling off a waterfall. (Instagram/@theglocaljournal)

Kamdar, a chartered accountant who documented her travels on Instagram under the handle @theglocaljournal, had gone for an outing to the famous Kumbhe waterfall in Maharashtra's Raigad district on July 16. She was accompanied by a group of seven friends, according to news agency PTI.

While shooting a video, Kamdar slipped and fell into a 300-foot gorge, a Mangaon police station official said.

Local authorities were alerted by her friends and quickly jumped into action. Along with the rescue team, support came from the Coast Guard, Kolad rescue team, and Maharashtra State Electricity Board staff, reported NDTV.

“As soon as we reached the spot, we realised that the girl has fallen nearly 300-350 feet. Even after reaching her, it was difficult to get her up, as she was injured and it was raining heavily. So we decided to get her out using a vertical pulley,” a rescuer told NDTV.

Kamdar was pulled out of the gorge after a six-hour operation. However, she suffered serious injuries in the accident and succumbed to her injuries at the hospital.

Her rescuers rushed her to nearby Mangaon taluka government hospital, where she died during treatment, said the Mangaon police station official.