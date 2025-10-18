26-year-old woman gets rejected for being ‘overqualified’, then this happens

A 26-year-old woman, who believed her interview for a programme assistant position was a success, received an email follow-up that left her confused. In a Reddit post, the woman expressed how she was rejected from the position she interviewed for, and the company cited “overqualification” as the reason. What, however, surprised her was the mention of another position within the company. The candidate couldn’t make out if the company was informing her about another position more suitable to her qualifications or offering her a job. A woman took to Reddit to share what happened after she was rejected from a job. (Representational image). (Unsplash)

“I 26F did an interview for a program assistant, and I think it went very well, however I got this email and at first I was excited as I felt like it was an offer- however re reading it, it sounds like they want me to apply to this position and go through the interview process again- how would you take this?” the woman wrote.

The email outlined that the director who interviewed the woman felt that she was “overqualified" and thought she would be better suited in another position within the company.

The wording of the email made many say the company is informing the candidate about another position rather than offering her a role. However, the woman later confirmed that the company offered her a job.

What did social media say?

Answering the OP’s question, many shared that they think it’s not a direct job offer but an invitation to explore an opportunity. An individual suggested, “It is not an offer. Express your interest and ask what the next step is. The fact that they pursued you for the role is a positive affirmation of their interest in you as a candidate.”

However, the OP clarified that it was indeed a job offer, and she is about to receive the offer letter from the company. The OP posted, “So I followed up, and it was an offer, so they are sending me the offer later next week, just an off-sounding email - very confusing for me.”

Another remarked, “CONGRATULATIONS! Definitely not clear communication, but they were probably in a rush and didn't think it through.” The candidate replied, “Yeah, I had to ask for clarification, and she apologised. It's a fairly new position they just opened, so they are still writing out the offer, a much better salary, and I read through the description, and it's exactly what I've been looking for, it's great news! I’m glad.”

A third argued, “I hate these. You’re overqualified - means they don’t want to pay you your worth.” A fourth wrote, “Congratulations, OP.” Many expressed the same sentiment.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)