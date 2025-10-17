Gen Z texts Indian manager ‘reels scroll karun’ after finding she has nothing to do

Only three months into leading a team, a senior leader got a surprising message from their newest hire. The manager took to Reddit to share a screenshot of a text from a Gen Z employee, in which the she asked if she could watch reels as she had nothing to work on. The employee’s question to the manager has sparked a discussion on how Gen Z-ers view office culture. (Unsplash)

“My Junior texted me this on wp [WhatsApp] while sitting next to me,” a manager wrote while sharing a screenshot of the conversation.

The employee said she has nothing to work on and asked the manager if she could scroll reels.

“I've started Leading the SOC team 3 month's back. Recently Gen Z girl joined my team. She's good at work. I was too busy to guide her tasks, but look at this Gen Z attitude.”

How did social media react?

An individual said, "If the work is done, is it necessary to keep someone under pressure? You can politely say, 'Go chill and come back, then we'll review.' This senior-junior nonsense everywhere... If someone isn't doing the work, that's fine, but it feels like you're forced to keep slaving away, The OP replied, “I'm chill like that. That's why I sent such a message. She's just teasing me. Even if I tell her not to, she'll keep scrolling anyway."

Another added, “I wish my manager was like this. He f**king scolded me 15 minutes ago because the whole compliance team was on their phones, and I am not even their team lead.” A third remarked, “This attitude is actually cool. Point blank, I don't have work, so you give her work or let her scroll. I would be worried, though, to say that because someone shouldn't feel I am not required.”

While answering questions about the employee and the work culture, the manager explained that she was one of the most talented workers on the team.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)