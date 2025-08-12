Gen Z sparks style rebellion by making heirloom jewellery their go-to everyday statement: Know which styles are trending

Gen Z is straight up raiding their mom's and grandma's jewellery trunks. They are borrowing these heirloom jewellery not just for wedding celebrations any more. These intricate jewellery with beautiful craftsmanship are having a major moment. And just like always, Gen Z's nature to mix and match, these traditional jewellery pieces are also styled with contemporary wear, from dresses to suits. Gen Z Bollywood stars Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday are rocking kamarbandh and maang tikka.(PC: Instagram)

In an interaction with HT Lifestyle, Garima Maheshwari, Head of Design at Tanishq, shed light on this growing trend of Gen Z embracing heritage jewellery as a form of rebellion, and what pieces are in style.

What triggered the interest?

Indian youth are slowly saying no thanks to the clean-girl aesthetic and the generic, cookie-cutter fast fashion, minimalism that social media often pushes.

Garima revealed that the trigger is a growing desire among Indian youth to indulge in cultural pride. Calling it a ‘rebellion' against sameness, she said, “I think wearing heirloom jewellery is a rebellion against the act of algo-driven sameness. I feel that the whole embracing of Indian-ness, your own identity, your own story, your roots, is also becoming globally accepted, and it kind of reflects a sense of pride and heritage.”

Instead of following mass trends, Indian youth, as Garima pointed out, prefer to hold on to pieces that tell their story and reflect their own heritage. It focuses on individuality.

They are also often inspired by celebrities who wear traditional jewellery. Janhvi Kapoor is one of the Gen Z celebs frequently seen sporting her heritage South Indian jewellery. In another post, wishing her fans a Happy Vishu, Janhvi wore her traditional South Indian jewellery, from gold kamarbandh to jhumka, beautifully carrying her cultural pride.

Innovation like saree

Interestingly, Garima drew a parallel between the innovation happening with traditional heirloom jewellery and the transformation of the saree. The six yards of graceful fabric see a lot of experimentation, again spotlighted by celebs like Taapsee Pannu, who often paired a t-shirt or crop top with a saree.

Garima opined, “Saree comes from a sense of pride, you have seen it in your mother’s wardrobe. Similarly, building a parallel for understanding, jewellery that you feel is elaborate, beautifully handcrafted, and relevant only for certain outfits, Gen Z have totally come out of that. I say a big thanks to innovative ways of styling, which have now made it effortless to sport a kasu mala with a power suit and walk into your board meeting. Kamarbandhs, or waist belts, are really viable too. Celebrities have sported these looks and made the younger generation fearless in expressing themselves and finding their own sense of validation.”

Moreover, Gen Z has an entrepreneurial mindset. Garima shared that their startup spirit is redefining the meaning of heirloom jewellery, as they are not just inheriting these pieces but are also buying and creating heirlooms for themselves.

Statement jewellery that is paired with contemporary outfits

Garima revealed that the maang tikka is gaining popularity, and it’s truly everywhere these days. The maang tikka is the hot new accessory, now being paired with contemporary wear as well. Never Have I Ever star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan paired a maang tikka with a black leather jacket. Similarly, Lara Rajagopalan, a member of the girl band KATSEYE known for hits like ‘Gabriela’, wore a mini dress with a maang tikka, showcasing the waves this accessory is making in the fashion scene.

Styling rule that sets Gen Z's vibe apart

So what is the key distinction of the same jewellery’s comeback generations later? Garima shared that years ago, the same jewellery was heavily layered, completely decked, making it look overwhelming. She said, “The whole focus is on a singular element in jewellery. So, if someone is wearing a kamarbandh, they wear it alone. Back in the older days, it was about decking from head to toe, but that’s not relevant to the modern lifestyle.”

This excessive layering, as Garima noted, is not practical for today’s college-goers or corporate women. Heritage jewellery is no longer restricted to pujas or weddings; now, she added that one may see a corporate woman pairing temple jewellery, jhumkas, a choker with an ethnic dress or even a strappy outfit. Gen Z prefers to spotlight one bold item, like a kamarbandh or a pair of striking jhumkas, keeping these traditional jewellery pieces wearable for everyday fashion. It is that one standout piece that becomes the hero accessory.

Garima further explained with the example of mugappu, a South Indian jewellery piece resembling an off-centred brooch with a long chain. It’s contemporary and chic on its own, but its beauty lies in the craftsmanship. In the end, she added that storytelling plays a key role in jewellery design, and that Gen Z is deeply invested in the narrative, the story behind what they wear.