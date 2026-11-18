A 59-year-old television host and general practitioner, Dr Renee Hoenderkamp, announced her pregnancy on live television. She shared how she is going to become a mother again nearly four decades after giving birth to her first child. Dr Renee Hoenderkamp, who is pregnant at the age of 59 and announced it on live TV. (Screengrab)

The GB News contributor, during a live segment, said, "I'm a mother of a grown-up boy and a very young girl, and I have some news to break to the panel today that they're not aware of, or anybody else for that matter, is that I'm actually going to be a mother of three shortly, and I'm currently 12 weeks pregnant with my next child," surprising her co-hosts.

After a moment of silence, the co-hosts all congratulate her on the happy news. While one of them says, “This is amazing,” another goes, “That is a way to announce it.” Her third colleague stands up from his seat to give her a hug.

The news of her pregnancy quickly sparked widespread discussion and criticism online. While many congratulated her and called it a miracle, some social media users questioned her decision to become a mother at her age.

How did Renee Hoenderkamp react to criticism? She responded to the criticism in a GB News opinion article. “If you watched Saturday 5 this weekend, you may have seen me announce something I have been quietly working towards for some time. I am pregnant. I am 59,” she wrote.

She explained that she had her first child at 21 and, looking back, she recalled herself as a “young adult trying to raise a baby without the experience, patience or resources to do it well.”

In her response, she further explained how this pregnancy will be different and how she has changed as a mother over the years. “I know I have been a better mother in my fifties than when I was 21.”

Recalling the criticism, she continued that while many sent her kind messages, she has also been targeted with words like “disgusting,” “revolting,” “selfish” and “wrong.”

“The objection appears to rest on a number on a birth certificate. I am fitter than many women half my age. Is it selfish to bring a much-loved child into the world and raise them well?” she questioned.

She also noted that though people are vocal about her age, no one has commented on her husband’s age, who is 66.

“He has been able, because of the stage of life he is in, to be a present father rather than the man who brings home the money and is rarely seen. Society rarely objects when men become fathers at 70 or 80.”

“The double standard is hard to miss.”

She continued, “I am not asking for approval. I am pointing out that in a country where not enough children are born, another loved and well-supported child should be celebrated.”

She is the mother of a 37-year-old son and an eight-year-old daughter.