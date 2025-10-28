65-year-old man takes Jain Diksha, renounces family and worldly comforts. Son shares video

An Instagram user has captured the life altering moment of his father embracing Jain Diksha. The user, identified as Lokesh Jain, posted a moving video documenting his father’s initiation ceremony. In the video, Lokesh narrates in Hindi, translated into English as: A viral clip showed a 65-year-old man taking Jain Diksha.(Instagram/thinkin.out.loud123)

He says, “This is my father. He is 65, and today he is leaving us forever. From now on, he will never call me his son and I will no longer call him Papa in the way I always have. After today, he will no longer live with our family. He will never wear shoes again, never shave, never get a haircut or enjoy a proper bath.”

Lokesh continues, “He will no longer wear nice clothes, or ride any vehicle. Today is the last time he will receive anything worldly. He will never again taste his favourite food or purchase anything, as he will never touch money again. Because today, he is taking diksha, becoming a Jain monk.”

A historic spiritual step

In the clip, Lokesh explains that around three thousand people had gathered to witness the profound spiritual ceremony. “Everyone wished to take a picture with him, to remember this extraordinary moment,” he shares, expressing both pride and emotional turmoil as he watches his father walk away from worldly life.

He adds that Jainism upholds Ahimsa Parmo Dharma as its highest principle. However, Lokesh also expresses concern over a contradiction he noticed in the ceremony. “During this ceremony, one of the greatest steps toward non violence, I could not help but feel saddened that the food being served was full of violence. Almost every dish was made using milk stolen from calves or with other animal derived products. Lord Mahavira showed the world the path of compassion. How can we truly walk on his path while taking away what rightfully belongs to a calf”

A call for compassionate living

Towards the end of the video, Lokesh urges Jains and others who believe in non violence to adopt a vegan lifestyle as a more meaningful practice of compassion and respect for all living beings.

Internet reacts

The video has already garnered more than nine lakh views and many reactions. One user commented, “I cried while watching this. What a powerful decision.” Another wrote, “Your father is inspiring the world today.” Someone else shared, “Non violence must include animals too.” A viewer added, “This message about milk really makes us think.” Another person commented, “True spirituality lies in compassion.” One more said, “May your father’s path bring peace to many hearts.” Another viewer noted, “Your honesty is eye opening, thank you for sharing.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)