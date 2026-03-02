₹8,000 a day? Indian corporate woman in Melbourne shares $130 expense breakdown
An Indian corporate woman living in Melbourne shared her ₹8,000 daily expense breakdown.
An Indian corporate professional living in Melbourne has drawn widespread attention online after sharing a detailed breakdown of her daily expenses, giving viewers an honest insight into the cost of living abroad. The video, posted on Instagram by Sindhu Reddy, captures how much she spent during a typical work-from-office day as a single working professional in Australia.
In the clip, Reddy walks viewers through her routine, from her morning meals to evening outings, explaining each expense through a voiceover.
From breakfast to dinner spending
Introducing herself in the video, she says, "Hi, I'm Sindhu, and let me show you how much I spent in a day as a single corporate girl in Melbourne. So it was a work-from-office day and started my day with an yummy egg toast and a coffee, which cost me around $7."
She then details her lunch choice, adding, "And for lunch, I grabbed a high-protein chicken wrap and diet Coke, and that came to $10." After finishing work, she stopped to pick up groceries, explaining that the bill came to approximately $50.
The day concluded with a social outing. "In the evening, I went to a Mexican bar for dinner and had some amazing Mexican food and mocktails, and spent around $50. So overall, it was around $130 for the day, which is roughly 8,000 Indian rupees. Okay, bye!" she concludes in the video.
Social media reactions pour in
The clip has since attracted several reactions, with viewers sharing admiration, curiosity and personal comparisons. One user commented, "Hmmm is that a normal day. A Melbourne resident of 11 years I think you can save a lot and yet have healthy food. Is this on a Friday? Its not this expensive" while another wrote, "Wow that's so great. I live in Melbourne too."
Some viewers expressed aspirational sentiments, with one saying, "Wow i also want this kind of life," and another adding, "I found your lifestyle so interesting." Others appreciated the glimpse into her daily routine abroad, commenting, "This looks so cool," while a few noted how helpful such expense breakdowns are for people planning to move overseas.
