A Hindi film with an Indian cast is UK’s official Oscar entry. Here’s how internet reacted to ‘Santosh’

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) has recently announced that Sandhya Suri's gripping crime thriller Santosh will represent the United Kingdom in the International Feature Film category at the Oscars. This decision has captured the attention of film enthusiasts and critics alike, especially as it marks the selection of a Hindi-language film featuring an Indian cast for this prestigious accolade. Shahana Goswami stars in and as Santosh

The film and its impact

Starring talented actresses Shahana Goswami and Sunita Rajwar, Santosh has garnered acclaim for its intense narrative and rich characterisation. Set against the backdrop of rural Northern India, the story follows a newly widowed woman who takes on her late husband’s role as a police constable. As she grapples with her new responsibilities, she becomes embroiled in the investigation of a young girl’s murder, creating a riveting tale that resonates deeply with audiences.

Wholesome reactions from the internet

The announcement has sparked a lively online discussion, with notable figures like Congress MP Shashi Tharoor expressing their astonishment. Tharoor took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his excitement, stating, “How utterly astonishing that a Hindi language film with an Indian cast is the UK’s official entry for the Oscars! Guess we should be rooting for it too!”

Take a look here at Tharoor's post:

His comment drew a flurry of reactions from internet users. One user remarked, “Now,many Indians in the U.K. are teaming up with Europeans and making short films. There are a whole bunch of them on YouTube.” Meanwhile, Nupur Luthra chimed in with enthusiasm, saying, “Looks like Bollywood’s charm has crossed oceans! Who knew the UK would send a Hindi film to the Oscars before we did? Guess it’s time for us to cheer from the front row!”

However, not everyone shared the same enthusiasm. A different commenter questioned, “Why should we root for it!? It’s only Indians who get excited about such stuff! The British Indian may care two hoots for India!” Yet another user echoed a more global perspective, stating, “World is increasingly globalising. Language knows no boundaries!”

The road ahead

As Santosh prepares for its Oscar journey, it will face stiff competition from films worldwide, including Laapataa Ladies. The final nominations for the Academy Awards are set to be announced in January 2025, leaving fans of cinema eagerly anticipating what lies ahead for this remarkable film.