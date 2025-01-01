Abu Dhabi welcomes 2025 with fireworks and drone show, setting Guinness world records

Abu Dhabi dazzled the world with an unforgettable New Year’s Eve celebration, hosting the largest fireworks display at the Sheikh Zayed Festival in Al Wathba. The breathtaking spectacle, which lasted 50 minutes, captivated audiences and set six new Guinness World Records. Alongside the fireworks, a mesmerising 6,000-drone show illuminated the skies for over 20 minutes, forming intricate aerial art that left viewers in awe. Abu Dhabi welcomed 2025 with a record-breaking 50-minute fireworks display and 6,000-drone show.(Instagram/@cuptaleswithsafia)

The festival’s grand finale built up anticipation with fireworks displays every hour from 6 p.m., culminating in a record-breaking midnight showcase that lit up the Emirati capital. Several iconic locations across Abu Dhabi, including Yas Island and the Corniche, joined in the celebrations with their own stunning pyrotechnics.

Videos of the event flooded Instagram, showcasing the vibrant energy and breathtaking scenes as fireworks burst across the night sky. The celebrations reflected Abu Dhabi’s commitment to outshining its previous records. In 2023, the Sheikh Zayed Festival earned global recognition with a 40-minute fireworks show, setting three Guinness World Records for time, formation, and quantity. Last year, the festival also created the world’s largest aerial logo using over 5,000 drones.

Take a look at the video:

This year, Yas Island hosted its renowned fireworks displays at 9 p.m. and midnight, offering spectacular views from locations such as Samaliyah Island, Yas Bay Waterfront, Yas Marina, and Yas Beach. The Abu Dhabi Corniche added to the celebrations with its own display, best enjoyed from spots like Corniche Beach, Lulu Island, and the MOTN Festival.

The New Year’s festivities weren’t limited to the capital. Other locations across Abu Dhabi, including Madinat Zayed Public Park, Ghayathi, Al Mughira Beach, Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain, and the Liwa Festival, also witnessed vibrant fireworks lighting up the night.

In addition to the fireworks, the Sheikh Zayed Festival offered a variety of attractions, including laser shows, cultural performances, concerts, and family-friendly activities. Running since November 1, 2024, the festival celebrates Emirati culture and heritage and continues until February 28, 2025.

