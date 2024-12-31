New Year celebrations live updates: Cities ramp up preparations; Delhi police to deploy 20k personnel

New Year's eve: Shoppers seen in Connaught Place Market ahead of New Year in New Delhi on Monday. (Sanchit Khanna/Hindustan Times)

New Year celebrations live updates: The Delhi Police has implemented extensive traffic arrangements and restrictions across the city, focusing on Connaught Place. Nearly 20,000 police and paramilitary personnel are deployed to maintain law and order for New Year’s Eve. Around 50 teams equipped with glucometers will monitor drunk driving at key locations. Additional picket staff will also have alcometers for further checks....Read More

Traffic personnel will be stationed in large numbers at popular celebration spots such as Connaught Place, Hauz Khas, and India Gate.

The traffic restrictions will be imposed near Connaught Place after 8 pm. The police have distributed stickers for the vehicles entering Connaught Place after 8 pm. Ten spots have been identified at the Connaught Place where people can't go with their vehicles, the officer said.

Staff will be stationed at 14 points around India Gate, with restrictions in place to prevent overcrowding.

"We have prepared a comprehensive arrangement to ensure the safety and security of all residents and visitors during the upcoming New Year's Eve celebrations," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), New Delhi, Devesh Kumar Mahla.

The DCP noted that large crowds are anticipated at clubs, hotels, restaurants, pubs, malls, parks, and other venues. Special arrangements will focus on Connaught Place, Khan Market, five-star hotels such as The Lalit, Imperial, Park, Royal Plaza, Shangri-La, Le Meridien, Taj Mahal, Taj Vivanta, Metropolitan, Claridges, Ashoka, Samrat, ITC Maurya, and Taj Palace, as well as India Gate, 'C' Hexagon, Kartavya Path, temples, and gurudwaras.

Mumbai:

Over 14,000 police personnel have been deployed in Mumbai for New Year’s Eve to ensure law and order.

Large crowds are expected at prominent locations, including Gateway of India, Marine Drive, Girgaon Chowpatty, Bandra Bandstand, and Juhu and Versova beaches.

Celebrations in hotels, restaurants, and malls are anticipated to last until the early hours of Wednesday.

The security force includes 12,000 constables, 2,184 officers, 53 assistant commissioners, 29 deputy commissioners, and eight additional commissioners to maintain strict vigilance and prevent untoward incidents.

Bengaluru:

Bengaluru is ramping up security with over 7,500 CCTV cameras installed and increased police presence.

Special pickets have been arranged, and the police have been actively conducting an anti-drug drive in preparation for New Year and Christmas celebrations.

Karnataka home minister G Parameshwara assured that safety measures are in place to ensure a secure and incident-free New Year celebration.