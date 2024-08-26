Actor Krishna Kumar, YouTuber wife trolled for mocking Hema Committee report in viral video

Kerala actor-turned-politician Krishna Kumar, whose entire family has turned into YouTube stars in recent years, is facing backlash on social media after he and his wife mocked the recently-released Hema Committee report that has explosive findings of harassment and abuse of women in Malayalam cinema. The viral video (left) features Krishna Kumar and daughter Diya Krishna.

It all began with a video on YouTube by Krishna Kumar's wife, Sindhu Krishna, last week. Towards the end of the video that captured the day-to-day affairs in her household, Sindhu records her husband and soon-to-be married daughter Diya Krishna chatting about the upcoming wedding.

During the conversation filled with banter, they discuss the wedding outfits of the family members. At one point, Krishna Kumar jokes that looking at his own excitement about the wedding, people would think that the father of the bride-to-be is the one getting married.

"You don't say anything. This is the season of commissions. Don't say marriage, etc. Do not come and knock on my door," he tells his wife in Malayalam.

This is followed by Krishna Kumar and Sindhu Krishna breaking into a cackle.

Kumar's door knock is a mocking reference to a revelation in the Hema Committee report that stated that women actors faced harassment, including instances where the doors of their rooms were knocked on by intoxicated individuals in the film industry.

Diya Krishna, who said she did not understand what her parents were discussing, smiles awkwardly through this.

"I did not understand but still, I am going to smile," she says.

"Ozy (Diya's pet name) doesn't know about the new commission. Ozy does not know about any of these things," her mother says.

"She does not need to know too much. She needs to know the bare minimum only. She must learn how to live," Krishna Kumar says. His wife continues her remarks, saying Diya, at this point, only knows about the details of her wedding, such as her saree and blouse. The daughter agrees, adding that she's also focussing on her jewellery brand.

Sindhu Krishna has over over 5.15 lakh subscribers on YouTube and over 3.18 lakh Instagram followers.

Krishna Kumar and Sindhu Krishna have four daughters, all of whom are successful YouTubers: actor Ahaana Krishna, Diya Krishna, Ishaani krishna and Hansika Krishna. All four daughters have over a million followers on Instagram.

Here's how the internet reacted to the clip:

"This family is pathetic yet financially successful and throwing the show," a Reddit user said.

"This is what happens when you start recording every personal/ private detail of your life, and post it for internet clout," another user said.

"They're crass and uncouth... at this point they should just give up the act of pretending to be 'classy and poised' since their real faces are out in the open," another Redditor said.

What is the Hema Committee report?

The report by the Justice Hema Committee, constituted by the Kerala government post the 2017 actor assault case, has revealed instances of harassment and exploitation of women in the Malayalam cinema industry, prompting calls for action against the guilty.

The report has led to two high-profile resignations over allegations of sexual abuse. Director Ranjith and actor Siddique stepped down from their leadership roles in a state-run film academy and the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), respectively, on Sunday.

