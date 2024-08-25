Kerala govt forms SIT to probe ‘hardships faced by women in Malayalam film industry’

The Kerala chief minister's office announced the formation of a special investigation team to look into the “hardships faced by women working in the Malayalam film industry,” as highlighted in recent interviews and statements following the release of the Justice Hema Committee report. Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan

The CMO said that chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan met with senior police officials and decided to investigate the allegations thoroughly.

“In light of recent interviews and statements from several women working in the film industry, detailing the hardships they have faced, the Chief Minister convened a meeting of senior police officials today. It was decided to form a special investigation team, led by IGP G Sparjan Kumar, to look into these complaints and revelations. The team will include senior women police officers and will operate under the supervision of Crime Branch ADGP H Venkatesh. The members of the special team will be IGP G Sparjan Kumar, DIG S Ajeetha Beegum, SP Crime Branch HQ Merin Joseph, AIG Coastal Police G Poonkuzhali, Assistant Director, Kerala Police Academy Aishwarya Dongre, AIG, Law & Order Ajith V, SP, Crime Branch S. Madhusoodanan,” the Kerala CMO's statement was quoted by news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, reacting to the Hema Committee report detailing instances of “sexual harassment of female actors in the Malayalam film industry,” Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan said, “I think the chief minister is on record. He had said that if they come with specific complaints, the process will be set in motion. He has already said it... I am not saying anything because I do not deal with the subject. But I would like to trust what the chief minister has said, that if the victims come forward and they file a complaint against those perpetrators, then the process of law will be set in motion.”

What is the Justice Hema Committee report?

The recent release of the Justice Hema Committee report has sparked political upheaval in the state. Last week, a redacted version of the Justice Hema Committee report was made public, exposing multiple cases of alleged sexual harassment involving female actors in the Malayalam film industry.

Kerala Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan stated that the Kerala Culture Minister should resign in light of the findings in the Hema Committee report.

The Malayalam film industry is facing significant turmoil amid the fallout from the Justice Hema Committee report. Released to the public on August 19, the report has exposed systemic problems within the industry, especially regarding the treatment of women.

Allegations against actor Siddique, Ranjith

Actress Revathy Sampath has publicly accused renowned Malayalam actor Siddique, who is also the general secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), of sexual misconduct. Sampath's allegations have created a stir in the Malayalam film industry and garnered widespread attention on social media.

In an interview with ANI on Sunday, Sampath recounted her distressing experience with Siddique, which began when she was in her late teens.

She recounted how Siddique first reached out to her using what appeared to be a fake social media account. "I connected with actor Siddique during my final year of school. He contacted me from an account that seemed suspicious and maintained communication for two years, calling me 'daughter.' When he learned about my interest in acting, he exploited it, and I believe he had planned everything maliciously," Sampath was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, Bengali actress Sreelekha Mitra has made allegations against prominent Malayalam filmmaker Ranjith, which resulted in his resignation as chairman of the Kerala Chalachitra Academy. Ranjith stepped down from the position on Sunday morning following these sexual assault accusations, according to the Kerala Cultural Minister's Office.