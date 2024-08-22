 Submit entire Hema committee report in sealed cover: Kerala HC to state govt | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Aug 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Submit entire Hema committee report in sealed cover: Kerala HC to state govt

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 22, 2024 02:12 PM IST

The report by a three-member committee headed by retired justice K Hema on the working conditions of women in the Malayalam industry was released on August 19 by the state information commission

Kochi: The Kerala high court on Thursday ordered the state government to submit before it the entire report of the Hema committee, including the redacted portions, in a sealed cover by the next hearing on September 10.

(Representative Photo)
(Representative Photo)

The court’s directions came in response to a plea filed on Thursday demanding criminal proceedings against the accused mentioned in the report. 

The report by a three-member committee headed by retired justice K Hema on the working conditions of women in the Malayalam industry was released on Monday (August 19) by the state information commission.

The report stated that women artists and technicians in the industry faced rampant abuse and harassment in the form of testimonies backed by evidence including audio, video clips, and WhatsApp messages.

The report also stated that there was a ‘mafia-like power group’ consisting of men who controlled the industry and issued illegal and unofficial bans on anyone who defied their orders. 

The division bench of acting chief justice A Muhamed Mustaque and justice S Manu ruled, “If any cognisable offence is disclosed in the committee, whether a criminal action is necessary or not is to be decided by this court. The government is as of now unable to proceed in the matter for the simple reason that no one has come forward with a complaint. But the fact remains that the report discloses sexual exploitation and harassment of women. How to protect these vulnerable women and what action can be taken against the perpetrators of the crime is something that the court needs to address.”

Also Read: Lakshmi Manchu on Hema Committee report: Initially, I also lost jobs because I was nasty to people hitting on me

The high court on Thursday also suo moto impleaded the state women’s commission in the case and orally asked the state government where it stood on the findings of the report. 

The counsel for the state government told the court that the Hema committee was not a judicial commission but simply a committee formed to study the issues faced by women in the industry and suggest remedial measures.

The counsel also stated that the portions containing the names of the accused and the allegations against them have been made confidential by the state information commission. 

The case has been posted for hearing next on September 10.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
News / India News / Submit entire Hema committee report in sealed cover: Kerala HC to state govt
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On