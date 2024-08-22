Submit entire Hema committee report in sealed cover: Kerala HC to state govt

Kochi: The Kerala high court on Thursday ordered the state government to submit before it the entire report of the Hema committee, including the redacted portions, in a sealed cover by the next hearing on September 10. (Representative Photo)

The court’s directions came in response to a plea filed on Thursday demanding criminal proceedings against the accused mentioned in the report.

The report by a three-member committee headed by retired justice K Hema on the working conditions of women in the Malayalam industry was released on Monday (August 19) by the state information commission.

The report stated that women artists and technicians in the industry faced rampant abuse and harassment in the form of testimonies backed by evidence including audio, video clips, and WhatsApp messages.

The report also stated that there was a ‘mafia-like power group’ consisting of men who controlled the industry and issued illegal and unofficial bans on anyone who defied their orders.

The division bench of acting chief justice A Muhamed Mustaque and justice S Manu ruled, “If any cognisable offence is disclosed in the committee, whether a criminal action is necessary or not is to be decided by this court. The government is as of now unable to proceed in the matter for the simple reason that no one has come forward with a complaint. But the fact remains that the report discloses sexual exploitation and harassment of women. How to protect these vulnerable women and what action can be taken against the perpetrators of the crime is something that the court needs to address.”

The high court on Thursday also suo moto impleaded the state women’s commission in the case and orally asked the state government where it stood on the findings of the report.

The counsel for the state government told the court that the Hema committee was not a judicial commission but simply a committee formed to study the issues faced by women in the industry and suggest remedial measures.

The counsel also stated that the portions containing the names of the accused and the allegations against them have been made confidential by the state information commission.

The case has been posted for hearing next on September 10.