After a month of WFH, man says he misses office life: ‘It feels like a boring loop’
A man says WFH saved time but left him missing conversations and human connection.
A man’s honest reflection on work-from-home life has struck a chord online, as he spoke about the unexpected loneliness and boredom that can come with remote work.
(Also read: Man takes WFH to next level, attends Zoom call while riding camel in Sahara Desert: 'This is the dream!')
The man, identified as Naman, shared a video in which he opened up about how his perspective changed after spending a month working from home. He admitted that while he once wished for the flexibility of remote work, he now finds himself missing everyday conversations and human interaction.
‘What’s the point of saving so much time?’
In the video, Naman said, “What a boring loop this is! While I was going to the office daily, I used to think if I got work-from-home, I could save a lot of time. For the last month, I have been working from home, and now I feel like I'm not talking to people, there's no communication—what's the point of saving so much time? It's boring there too.”
He further reflected on how people often keep chasing the next thing, believing it will finally bring satisfaction. “Before getting this job, I thought, ‘If only I could get a job.’ Once I got the job, I felt frustrated, thinking, ‘Sometimes I need to get out; I need permission for everything.’ Then, at one point, I realized that in life, at any given moment, we are never fully satisfied,” he said.
Sharing a deeper thought, he added, “Now, tell me, either you will reach somewhere, or you won't. Everyone will reach the cremation ground, so when the end point for everyone is the same, then why not enjoy it? Whatever situation you are in right now, try for the best, but now let's enjoy the process instead of the outcome.”
Watch the clip here:
Internet reacts to his honest take
The clip has drawn several reactions, with many users relating to his thoughts on work, ambition and satisfaction. One user wrote, “This is exactly what adult life feels like. We keep waiting for the next phase, but every phase has its own struggle.” Another said, “Work from home is comfortable, but the lack of human connection is real.”
(Also read: Bengaluru woman leaves ₹10.5 LPA office job for ₹8.5 LPA WFH role, explains why)
A third user commented, “Office life feels tiring, but staying at home all day can feel equally exhausting.” Another wrote, “The last line is so true. We should really learn to enjoy the process.”
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More