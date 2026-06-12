Bengaluru woman leaves ₹10.5 LPA office job for ₹8.5 LPA WFH role, explains why

A Bengaluru professional decided to leave a ₹10.5 lakh per annum office job and accept a fully remote role paying ₹8.5 lakh per annum after calculating the time, money and energy she was spending on her daily commute. While the switch involved a noticeable salary cut on paper, she says the flexibility of working from home has improved her quality of life and helped her save more consistently. A Bengaluru woman chose an ₹8.5 LPA remote job over a ₹10.5 LPA office role after factoring in commute costs.

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Shikha Priyadarshani, 24, is originally from Patna, Bihar, and has been living in Bengaluru with her siblings since 2022. Speaking to HT.com, she said the city has become her second home, both professionally and personally.

A BBA graduate from Patna University, Priyadarshani has over four years of professional experience. She currently works as an Implementation Advisor at a US-based SaaS company. Her decision to change jobs was not driven by dissatisfaction with her previous role. Instead, it followed a major change in her former employer’s work policy.

Bengaluru traffic changed the calculation Priyadarshani previously worked as a Customer Success Manager for nearly two years. When she joined the organisation, her role was largely remote, apart from monthly meetings with clients. She enjoyed meeting customers in person and valued the opportunity to build professional relationships while retaining flexibility in her daily routine.

(Also read: Bengaluru woman swaps WFH for HSR cafe after unproductive day: ‘Some days it just doesn’t work’)

However, the arrangement changed in late 2025 when the company opened an office in Bengaluru and introduced a five-day work-from-office policy. Employees were required to be present from 10 am to 7 pm.

Her workplace was around 15 kilometres from her residence, resulting in nearly 30 kilometres of travel every day. Depending on traffic conditions, she spent between one and two hours commuting daily. On days when she had meetings at client offices, the travel time could be even longer.

“The biggest challenge was not the work itself but the time and energy spent managing the commute. Travelling during peak Bengaluru traffic, booking rides daily, and dealing with surge pricing during rain all while ensuring I reached the office on time added an extra layer of stress to the workday,” Priyadarshani said.

As she did not own a personal vehicle, she relied on ride-hailing apps for her daily commute. She estimated that transportation alone cost her around ₹12,000 to ₹15,000 every month. Office days also led to additional spending on food, with a typical lunch costing between ₹200 and ₹250.

“Since I left home early and returned late, I often depended on ordering food instead of carrying meals from home. I realised that a significant portion of my energy was being spent on commuting rather than on productive work, personal development or activities that mattered to me outside of work,” she added.