Bengaluru woman swaps WFH for HSR cafe after unproductive day: ‘Some days it just doesn’t work’

A Bengaluru-based woman has sparked a conversation online after sharing her experience of stepping away from work from home to work out of a cafe instead. Taking to Instagram, the woman, identified as Divya Moses, posted a video capturing her shift in routine on a day when working from home felt unproductive. A Bengaluru woman ditched WFH and took a Rapido to an HSR cafe to focus better. (Instagram/divya_mosez)

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In the clip, she documents her decision to leave home and head to a cafe in HSR Layout, hoping a change of environment would help her regain focus. The video, accompanied by a candid caption, resonated with many social media users navigating similar struggles with remote work.

Captioning the clip, Divya wrote: "Some days, WFH just doesn’t work. I was distracted, couldn’t focus, and honestly just needed a change… so I took a Rapido to a cafe in HSR. The place was aesthetic and work-friendly, and I did get some work done (not perfect, but better than home). I might start doing this twice a week because it actually helped. Save this for the days WFH isn’t it, and tell me, are you team WFH or cafe?"

Cafe culture versus home comfort The text overlaid on the video further highlighted her experience. It read: "WFH Isn't hitting the same so I worked from a cafe in HSR, Bengaluru".

Take a look here at the clip: