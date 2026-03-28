Bengaluru woman swaps WFH for HSR cafe after unproductive day: ‘Some days it just doesn’t work’
A Bengaluru woman shared how working from an HSR cafe helped her focus when WFH wasn’t working.
A Bengaluru-based woman has sparked a conversation online after sharing her experience of stepping away from work from home to work out of a cafe instead. Taking to Instagram, the woman, identified as Divya Moses, posted a video capturing her shift in routine on a day when working from home felt unproductive.
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In the clip, she documents her decision to leave home and head to a cafe in HSR Layout, hoping a change of environment would help her regain focus. The video, accompanied by a candid caption, resonated with many social media users navigating similar struggles with remote work.
Captioning the clip, Divya wrote: "Some days, WFH just doesn’t work. I was distracted, couldn’t focus, and honestly just needed a change… so I took a Rapido to a cafe in HSR. The place was aesthetic and work-friendly, and I did get some work done (not perfect, but better than home). I might start doing this twice a week because it actually helped. Save this for the days WFH isn’t it, and tell me, are you team WFH or cafe?"
Cafe culture versus home comfort
The text overlaid on the video further highlighted her experience. It read: "WFH Isn't hitting the same so I worked from a cafe in HSR, Bengaluru".
Take a look here at the clip:
While working from home offers flexibility and convenience, many professionals have increasingly spoken about distractions, lack of structure and difficulty in maintaining focus. Cafes, on the other hand, are emerging as popular alternatives for those seeking a balance between comfort and productivity.
Internet reacts
The clip has amassed a wave of reactions, with users sharing their own experiences and preferences. One user wrote, "This is so relatable, some days home just isn’t the vibe for work." Another said, "Cafes really do make a difference, the change in environment helps a lot." A third commented, "I have been doing this for months and it honestly improves productivity."
Others echoed similar sentiments, with one user writing, "Team cafe all the way, especially on days when focus is zero at home." Another added, "WFH is great but only when you are in the right headspace." Yet another remarked, "Saving this for the next time I cannot concentrate at home."
HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More