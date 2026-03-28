Techie burnt out at 15 LPA job, considers quitting without an offer: ‘Never enjoyed it’

A well-paid job is often seen as a dream start, but for one young techie, it has quickly turned into a source of frustration and burnout. With six to ten months of savings, the techie is considering resigning without another offer. (Unsplash/Representational Image)

In a Reddit post, a techie shared how, after graduating in 2024, a service-based company offered a permanent WFH role with a salary of 15 LPA.

With most of the compensation coming as base pay, the take-home income remained strong, and an appraisal was due in July. On paper, everything looked stable and rewarding.

However, two years into the job, the situation feels very different.

The techie said the role mainly involves working on WordPress solutions, along with some PHP, React, and CSS.

According to the post, while manageable, the work does not match personal interests. Skills in backend development and database management, which were strong before joining, now feel like they are fading due to lack of use.

“But after 2 years, I feel stuck. My pre-joining knowledge (decent backend, DB stuff) is fading,” the techie wrote.

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Burnout fuels risky career move: The work experience has also been inconsistent. After spending around 10 months on a stable project, the developer was moved to internal tools. At the same time, the company itself appears to be under pressure.

“I'm just grinding PHP, some React, CSS. Never enjoyed it, yet here I am,” the techie adds.

According to the post, more than 40% of employees are currently on the bench, and the firm faced six months of net losses last year as clients reduced budgets following the rise of large language models.

For the techie, long-term growth has become a major concern. Interests lie in backend engineering, distributed systems, and database optimisation, but current responsibilities offer little exposure to these areas.

With savings that can cover six to ten months, the techie is considering resigning without another offer in hand.

“Planning to resign without offers lined up. Have 6-10 months of savings, okay with a slight pay cut for better tech stack/learning,” the techie adds.

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