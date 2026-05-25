Bengaluru man reveals 7 habits that helped him reduce expenses without compromising lifestyle

A Bengaluru man has shared how he reduced his monthly expenses in the city without compromising much on his lifestyle. Taking to Instagram, Akshay CN, who runs the page named @bangalore_viral, posted a video in which he listed seven habits that helped him manage his spending better in Bengaluru. A Bengaluru man shared 7 habits that helped him reduce expenses without affecting his lifestyle much. (Pexels)

In the caption of his post, he wrote, “How I reduced my Bengaluru expenses without ruining my lifestyle.”

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Akshay began by saying that one of the biggest changes he made was shifting closer to the Metro instead of choosing a “fancier” locality. According to him, the rent appeared slightly higher at first, but it eventually helped him save a lot of money and mental stress on daily commute, fuel and autos.

He wrote, “I shifted closer to Metro instead of choosing a ‘fancier’ area. The rent looked slightly higher initially, but I saved huge money & mental stress on daily commute, fuel & autos.”

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Small expenses can become a big burden Akshay also pointed out that convenience spending can quietly add up in a city like Bengaluru. He said he stopped using convenience as an excuse for daily spending, adding that quick deliveries, autos, subscriptions and “small” online purchases had become one of his biggest monthly expenses.

“I stopped using convenience as an excuse for daily spending. Quick deliveries, autos, subscriptions & ‘small’ online purchases quietly became one of my biggest monthly expenses in Bengaluru,” he wrote.

He further said that planning weekends in advance helped him avoid random spending. “I started planning my weekends instead of random spending. Unplanned cafe hopping, pubs & impulse outings quietly destroy savings in Bengaluru faster than people realise,” he added.

Lifestyle pressure in Bengaluru In his post, Akshay also spoke about lifestyle pressure in Bengaluru, especially around gadgets and social trends. He said, “I stopped upgrading gadgets just because everyone around me was. Bengaluru work culture can quietly create unnecessary lifestyle pressure.”

He added that he also stopped trying to “keep up” with Bengaluru lifestyle trends, saying many people spend money only to feel socially updated.

Another major change, he said, was cooking sometimes instead of eating outside every day. “This genuinely changed both my health & savings,” he wrote.

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Akshay concluded, “I learned that higher salary alone doesn’t solve money problems. Better habits matter much more in Bengaluru.”

Watch the clip here: