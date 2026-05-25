Bengaluru man reveals 7 habits that helped him reduce expenses without compromising lifestyle
A Bengaluru man revealed how better habits and smarter choices helped him save money in the city.
A Bengaluru man has shared how he reduced his monthly expenses in the city without compromising much on his lifestyle. Taking to Instagram, Akshay CN, who runs the page named @bangalore_viral, posted a video in which he listed seven habits that helped him manage his spending better in Bengaluru.
In the caption of his post, he wrote, “How I reduced my Bengaluru expenses without ruining my lifestyle.”
(Also read: ‘ ₹51,000 a month for a decent life’: Amazon employee breaks down Bengaluru expenses)
Akshay began by saying that one of the biggest changes he made was shifting closer to the Metro instead of choosing a “fancier” locality. According to him, the rent appeared slightly higher at first, but it eventually helped him save a lot of money and mental stress on daily commute, fuel and autos.
He wrote, “I shifted closer to Metro instead of choosing a ‘fancier’ area. The rent looked slightly higher initially, but I saved huge money & mental stress on daily commute, fuel & autos.”
(Also read: Bengaluru woman breaks down ₹800 work from cafe expense, says AC is the ‘biggest perk’)
Small expenses can become a big burden
Akshay also pointed out that convenience spending can quietly add up in a city like Bengaluru. He said he stopped using convenience as an excuse for daily spending, adding that quick deliveries, autos, subscriptions and “small” online purchases had become one of his biggest monthly expenses.
“I stopped using convenience as an excuse for daily spending. Quick deliveries, autos, subscriptions & ‘small’ online purchases quietly became one of my biggest monthly expenses in Bengaluru,” he wrote.
He further said that planning weekends in advance helped him avoid random spending. “I started planning my weekends instead of random spending. Unplanned cafe hopping, pubs & impulse outings quietly destroy savings in Bengaluru faster than people realise,” he added.
Lifestyle pressure in Bengaluru
In his post, Akshay also spoke about lifestyle pressure in Bengaluru, especially around gadgets and social trends. He said, “I stopped upgrading gadgets just because everyone around me was. Bengaluru work culture can quietly create unnecessary lifestyle pressure.”
He added that he also stopped trying to “keep up” with Bengaluru lifestyle trends, saying many people spend money only to feel socially updated.
Another major change, he said, was cooking sometimes instead of eating outside every day. “This genuinely changed both my health & savings,” he wrote.
(Also read: ‘What exactly am I paying rent for?’: Bengaluru techie earning ₹1 lakh debates moving back home as WFH rules ease)
Akshay concluded, “I learned that higher salary alone doesn’t solve money problems. Better habits matter much more in Bengaluru.”
Watch the clip here:
Internet reacts
The clip sparked several reactions online. One user agreed with his advice and wrote, “Yes this is true.” Another said, “I will also implement them.” A third user commented, “Yes, it found all of them very relevant.” Another Instagram user added, “Agree with you brother.”
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More