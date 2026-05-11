‘ ₹51,000 a month for a decent life’: Amazon employee breaks down Bengaluru expenses

An Amazon employee in Bengaluru has sparked a discussion online after sharing a detailed breakdown of his monthly expenses while living independently in the city. Taking to Instagram, the man, identified as Kartik Singh Parihar, said that maintaining a “decent life” as a 26-year-old working a regular office job in Bengaluru costs him around ₹51,000 a month. An Amazon employee shared his Bengaluru expenses, saying independent living cost him ₹51,000 a month. (Instagram/trainlikekartik)

(Also read: Amazon employee shares how a Sunday in Bengaluru cost ₹8,156, internet reacts: 'Zindagi toh aap jee rahe ho')

Living in HSR Layout In the video, Parihar said, “Now I am a 26-year-old working a 9-to-5 in Amazon, and here is how much I spend in a month while living independently in Bangalore.”

He shared that he lives in a rented 1BHK apartment in HSR Layout, for which he pays ₹20,000 per month. According to him, the locality justifies the rent. “After visiting other parts of Bangalore, I feel every rupee in HSR is worth it,” he said.

Apart from rent, Parihar said he spends ₹4,000 per month on rented furniture and appliances, including a sofa, fridge and bed.

Food, fitness and travel expenses Breaking down his food expenses, Parihar said he cooks one meal every day and spends around ₹1,000 per week on groceries, taking the monthly ration bill to ₹4,000. He also buys lunch at his office and snacks during workdays, which costs him around ₹250 a day for five days a week, making it ₹5,000 a month.

On weekends, he said he eats outside at least once or twice, spending around ₹1,000 per weekend, which adds another ₹4,000 to his monthly expenses.

Parihar also owns a CB350 bike and rides around 4 to 5 km every day, spending around ₹1,500 a month on petrol. His gym membership costs ₹16,000 annually, which comes to about ₹1,300 per month. He added that although he consumes supplements worth ₹10,000 per month, they cost him nothing because of sponsorships.

He also spends around ₹2,000 a month on clothes and keeps aside ₹10,000 monthly for travel, as he said he travels every two months and has covered all of South India. His electricity bill comes to around ₹500 per month. “Rounding it off to a total of 51,000 spent per month to live a decent life as a 26-year-old working a 9-to-5 in Bengaluru,” he said.

The clip was shared with the caption, “This is my experience of 10 years in Bengaluru.”

Watch the clip here: