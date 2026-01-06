‘It was always a dream’: Bengaluru woman gives her mother a tour of her Amazon office

A Bengaluru based professional working at Amazon has touched hearts online after sharing a deeply personal moment with her mother. The woman, Geeta Rautela, took to Instagram to post a video of herself giving her mother a tour of her workplace, turning a long held dream into reality. A Bengaluru woman shared a video of taking her mother to her Amazon workplace.(Instagram/geetaaa_rautela)

The clip shows Rautela proudly walking her mother through the Amazon office, introducing her to different sections of the workspace. At one point, she is seen guiding her mother to her own work desk, explaining her daily routine and surroundings with visible joy. The quiet pride on her mother’s face has resonated strongly with viewers.

Watch the clip here:

‘It was always a dream’

Sharing the video, Rautela kept her caption simple yet powerful. She wrote, “It was always a dream.”

The video quickly drew attention on social media, with users praising the emotional bond between mother and daughter. Viewers described the moment as relatable and inspiring, especially for those who have worked hard to make their parents proud.

Internet reacts with warmth

The clip sparked a wave of heartfelt reactions in the comments section. One user wrote, “It was such a proud moment,” while another commented, “Proud of you girl.” Several viewers highlighted the emotional impact of the video, with one saying, “This is so heartwarming,” and another adding, “Oh wow, this clip made my day.”

Others focused on the mother’s expressions in the video. “She looks so happy,” one comment read, while another summed it up by saying, “It was priceless moment.”

HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)