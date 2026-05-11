Bengaluru woman breaks down ₹800 work from cafe expense, says AC is the ‘biggest perk’

Harleen shared the clip with a caption that read: “Kuch bhi ho jaye bus kaam nhi rukna chahiye.” The video showed her enjoying the calm cafe setting while working on her laptop, ordering coffee and food, and taking short breaks during the day.

In the clip, Harleen gave viewers a detailed breakdown of her expenses, starting from her commute to the cafe. The text overlaid on the video read: “POV: Cost and benefits of working from a cafe in Bangalore. Auto: ₹85 from home to the cafe. Blue Tokai supremacy, with AC, a calm environment and soothing music. P.S. AC is the biggest perk. Got some work done, enjoyed the view, then it was food and showtime. Food and coffee cost: ₹700. Worked some more and then wrapped up for the day. Final expense: approximately ₹800.”

A Bengaluru woman has sparked a conversation online after documenting the cost of working from a cafe in the city. The video, shared on Instagram by Harleen N, shows how she spent nearly ₹800 while choosing a cafe as her workspace for the day.

The clip resonated with many working professionals in Bengaluru, especially those who often look for alternatives to working from home. For some, cafes offer a change of environment, better focus and comfort. For others, the cost of working from a cafe every day remains a concern.

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Internet reacts The video drew several reactions from social media users. One user wrote, “This is exactly why I cannot work from cafes every day, it becomes expensive very quickly.” Another said, “ ₹800 for productivity, AC and peace sounds worth it sometimes.” A third commented, “Bangalore cafes have become unofficial coworking spaces now.”

Another user joked, “AC really is the biggest perk in this weather.” A viewer also said, “The caption is the real mood, work should never stop.”

HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)