Bengaluru woman says airport commute felt like a ‘survival trip’ after 3.5-hour journey from Bellandur

A Bengaluru woman’s frustrating journey to the airport has struck a chord online after she described spending three and a half hours travelling from Bellandur to Kempegowda International Airport during peak traffic hours. A Bengaluru woman shared how it took her 3.5 hours to reach the airport from Bellandur. (Instagram/wanderwithsakshi)

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The woman, identified as Sakshi Singh, shared her experience in an Instagram video that has now gone viral. In the clip, she expressed her exhaustion and disappointment over the city’s worsening traffic conditions.

“I had the worst airport commute ever. It took me 3 and a half hours to reach Bangalore airport. From Belandur to Bangalore airport, 3 and a half hours. It was such a struggle. From headache to stomach pain to hunger, it was like a survival trip and not an airport commute. I don't think I can defend this city anymore,” she said in the video.

‘Traffic was at a complete standstill’ Along with the clip, Sakshi also shared a detailed caption explaining how stressful the journey had been. According to her, she left home at 6 pm and spent the next several hours anxiously hoping she would make it to the airport before baggage drop closed.

“Took me 3.5 hours to reach Bangalore airport from Bellandur. I left home at 6 PM, and until 9:30 PM, I was just praying that I would make it in time to drop my baggage. Traffic was at a complete standstill at several places,” she wrote.

She added that her delayed Indigo flight ultimately saved the day. “Luckily, my Indigo flight got delayed, and honestly, Indigo turned out to be a saviour this time,” she said.

The woman also warned fellow travellers to account for extra time while heading to the airport, especially during the ongoing rainy season. “If you are travelling to Bangalore airport after office hours, especially over the next few weeks with possible rains, make sure to keep at least a 1.5-hour buffer for the insane traffic,” she added.

Watch the clip here: