‘How is this possible?’: Bengaluru woman’s ₹15,000 monthly budget leaves internet stunned

A Bengaluru woman has left the internet surprised after sharing that her monthly expenses in the city come to around ₹15,000. The woman, identified as Dharshini, shared a video on Instagram in which she spoke in her local language and explained how she manages her budget while living in Bengaluru. A Bengaluru woman revealed her low monthly expenses in the city, sparking disbelief online. (Instagram/dharshinis_diary)

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In the video, Dharshini said that her expenses may not reflect everyone’s lifestyle, but she wanted to give viewers a basic idea of how much she spends in a month.

‘Please don’t compare’ Translating her remarks into English, Dharshini can be heard saying, “In this video, I'm going to share my monthly expenses in Bangalore. This won't apply to everyone, for some it might be more, for others it could be less. So, please don't compare; I'm just sharing this to give you a picture.”

She said her biggest monthly expense is her paying guest accommodation. “The biggest expense is PG rent. Since I’m in a two-sharing room, it’s ₹9,500 monthly. Most PGs will have this same rent range,” she said.

Dharshini further explained that she mostly eats lunch at her office and does not depend much on PG food. “For lunch, I mostly eat at the office. I don’t take food from the PG because it’s not that great. Apart from that, I buy snacks and sometimes eggs to boil and eat; that’s around ₹1,000. All this is the maximum I’m telling you. Office lunch and external food together come to about ₹2,000,” she added.

Weekend outings and travel included The woman also included weekend outings and her monthly visit home in her expenses. “Then there’s going out on weekends and going home once a month. All that together is ₹3,000, or maybe ₹4,000 at most. If you add everything up, it goes up to a maximum of ₹15,000,” she said.

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She also pointed out that expenses in Bengaluru can rise sharply for those renting independent houses or following a different lifestyle. “You might have seen many reels where they say it’s very expensive. That’s because if you rent a house, the expenses will actually be that high. Besides that, depending on your lifestyle, it could be less or even more. So, that’s it!” she said.

Watch the clip here: