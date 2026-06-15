Man takes WFH to next level, attends Zoom call while riding camel in Sahara Desert: 'This is the dream!'
In the video, the man appears to be attending a virtual meeting while seated atop the camel.
Remote work has given employees the freedom to turn almost any location into a workspace. In recent years, people have been seen taking office calls from trains, airports, cafes, beaches and even moving vehicles. Now, a man has taken the work-from-home concept a step further by joining a Zoom call while sitting on a camel in the middle of the Sahara Desert.
A video showing the unusual work setup has caught the attention of social media users. Shared on Instagram by user Saad Akhtar, the clip shows a man balancing a laptop on his lap as he rides a camel across the vast desert landscape. The text overlaid on the video reads, “Pov: he told his boss ‘he’s working from home’.”
In the clip, the man appears to be attending a virtual meeting while seated atop the camel. The endless sand dunes in the background make for a stark contrast to the typical home office setup associated with remote work.
Sharing the video, Akhtar wrote, “some people love increasing shareholder value”.
Watch the video here.
(Also read: ' ₹14,000 rent, ₹3,500 groceries’: Corporate employee working remotely from Manali breaks down monthly expenses)
Social media reactions
The video quickly caught the attention of social media users, with many joking about the dedication required to work from such a remote location.
“Even camels have KPIs gang,” one user commented.
Another wondered how the man was connected to the internet in the middle of the desert, writing, “Does he have a starlink in his pocket or what?”
Others said the clip represented their ideal version of remote work.
“This is the dream! work life balance right here,” wrote one user.
Another joked about the practical challenges of working outdoors, saying, “My laptop will get discharge the moment I’ll open it.”
“Respect for the dedication,” another user commented.
One viewer also coined a new term for the setup, writing, “wfc, work from camel.”
Some users joked that “working from home” can sometimes mean working from almost anywhere.
(This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORBhavya Sukheja
Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat.Read More