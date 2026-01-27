After facing repeated layoffs, techie seeks stability over salary: ‘I don’t need FAANG money'

“Are there any companies that are actually safe? Or at least orgs that don’t get wiped every couple of months. Seems like there's going to be mass layoffs at Meta, Microsoft, Amazon...Maybe Apple? Never hear about Apple having layoffs are they just quiet about it? People also say AI teams are safe, but doesn't seem like it at Meta... What's the answer. I just want to be at a company that pays me somewhat well without having to constantly think I'll be out of a job soon,” the user added.

In the post, a user said they had been laid off every year for the past two years and were emotionally drained by the constant uncertainty. Referring to fresh layoff concerns at Amazon, the user wrote that they no longer felt panic, only fatigue. “I don’t need FAANG money. I’ll take less pay if it means I can stay somewhere longer than a year,” the post read.

A post on anonymous workplace forum, Blind, titled ‘Where do you go if you’re tired of getting laid off every year?’, has gone viral, capturing growing exhaustion and anxiety among tech workers amid recurring layoffs across big tech companies.

Notably, the post comes amid reports that Amazon may lay off around 16,000 employees as part of a broader restructuring exercise. The overhaul could reportedly see close to 30,000 corporate roles eliminated by mid-2026.

How did social media react? The post triggered a flood of responses, with many echoing the sense that long-term job security is increasingly rare.

“No job is ever ‘safe’. Stability is something you give yourself,” one user commented.

“Stable job exists no more. Except a handful of companies no job is secure anymore. I treat my job as a contract job even though I'm full time. If I escape a layoff , I just assume my contract is extended for 6 months or a year,” wrote another.

One user pointed to Apple as comparatively stable. “I’m in Apple. We have not had such insane layoffs for sure. Some people have been let go for performance but mostly they were really unmotivated people. Just take job at Apple if you can. It’s the best,” the user wrote.

“Come to India lol. i have been in this job for 5 years now, no layoffs, nothing. Chill life at 20k USD per year, focus most of my time on travel and sports,” suggested one user.

“Same here. Joined Microsoft worked for a year and was laid off. Joined Walmart and was laid off in August,” shared another.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)