Thailand's Queen Suthida has flown a royal aircraft to Japan for an official visit, days after making headlines for piloting a fighter jet solo. The 48-year-old queen landed in Hokkaido on October 14 for a nine-day trip linked to an international women's ice hockey tournament.

Queen Suthida flies royal aircraft to Japan

Thailand's Queen Suthida has extensive aviation experience. (YouTube/@outsidersaviaton)

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According to VnExpress International, Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana piloted the royal aircraft from Bangkok to New Chitose Airport in Hokkaido on October 14. The plane departed from Don Mueang Military Airport and landed at 10.05 am local time.

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After arriving, the queen drove herself to her hotel in Sapporo, the report said.

Her visit, scheduled for October 14 to 22, is at the invitation of the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) president. She is expected to present medals and trophies to athletes competing in the 2027 IIHF Ice Hockey Women's Asia Championship.

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{{^usCountry}} Suthida is the federation's first Women's Global Ambassador and has promoted ice hockey in Thailand as both an athlete and an advocate. She has also attended ice hockey events in Thailand and Italy, according to VnExpress. Queen Suthida's solo fighter jet flight {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Suthida is the federation's first Women's Global Ambassador and has promoted ice hockey in Thailand as both an athlete and an advocate. She has also attended ice hockey events in Thailand and Italy, according to VnExpress. Queen Suthida's solo fighter jet flight {{/usCountry}}

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The trip comes less than a week after the queen completed her first solo flight in a JAS 39C Gripen fighter jet on October 8.

According to Thai PBS World, the flight took place at Wing 7 of the Royal Thai Air Force in Surat Thani province, with King Maha Vajiralongkorn watching from the ground.

Before taking off, Suthida received a briefing on her flight plan and personally inspected the single-seat aircraft. After she landed, the king presented her with flowers and pinned a gold Gripen Order patch on her uniform.

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The flight drew attention because of the rarity of a reigning monarch piloting a fighter jet. VnExpress reported that she became the first reigning queen in the world to do so.

From flight attendant to royal pilot

Before marrying King Maha Vajiralongkorn in 2019, Suthida worked as a flight attendant for Thai Airways. She began flight training in 2010 and has logged nearly 1,190 hours in the air, according to VnExpress.

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She also regularly serves as the king's co-pilot on royal journeys, including a trip to Bhutan, where landing at Paro International Airport is considered particularly challenging.

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The queen and king also flew their own aircraft to Hanoi for a state visit in September, highlighting aviation's role in their official engagements.